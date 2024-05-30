Oregon Football's New Injury Report Policy Amid Big Ten Conference Move
EUGENE - Everyone knows injuries are part of the game in football. As physical a sport as it is, every team is bound to face some adversity through players getting hurt, whether that’s in practice or during games.
In a new shift for the 2024 season, Oregon Ducks football fans will be able to see official injury reports two hours ahead of kickoff. This is a Big Ten Conference policy that went into effect last season and will carry over to this year as well.
Oregon football supporters are relatively unaccustomed to verifiable injury information as coaches Chip Kelly and Dan Lanning have been and are historically tight-lipped when it comes to the availability of players. Seeing it as a strategic disadvantage to discuss injuries, Lanning has rarely, if ever given concrete updates on individual players.
Part of this policy’s motivation is likely pressure from betting markets to have more accurate information on players availability as this sector of sports has exploded in recent years. If bettors don’t have a full read on the lineup and capacities of teams and players they’re betting on, it’s hard for them to make accurate predictions.
The Southeastern Conference recently announced they will begin publishing injury reports in a similar manner, one that more closely mirrors what we see at the professional level.
News of injury reports is likely welcome for college football fans and opposing teams alike. While it was nice for programs to be able to keep this type of information close to the vest, having documented information on players’ availabilities should provide a more streamlined viewing and betting experience across the board.