Ranking Big Ten Conference's Best Defensive Lines: Oregon Football Or Ohio State Buckeyes?
EUGENE - The Big Ten Conference is known for its physicality on the lines of scrimmage. Teams like Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, and Wisconsin have historically fielded strong units that send many players to the National Football League every season.
Today we’ll assess the best defensive lines in the Big Ten for the 2024 season.
1. Oregon Ducks
Rebuilding the defensive line at Oregon was one of coach Dan Lanning’s highest priorities when he took the job in Eugene and 2024 looks to be the strongest unit the Ducks have had in his tenure. After losing Popo Aumavae, Ben Roberts, Johnny Bowens III, and others from the interior of last year’s line, coach Lanning reloaded with two premier transfers in Derrick Harmon from Michigan State and JaMaree Caldwell from Houston.
On the edges, Oregon boasts Matayo Uiagalelei and Jordan Burch as starters with Teitum Tuioti, Blake Purchase, and five-star freshman Elijah Rushing set to rotate in and out. Overall, this is an incredibly robust position group for Oregon that has top-end talent alongside great versatility, youth, and depth.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
As defensive line success is more correlated with recruiting metrics than almost any other position, it makes sense that Ohio State has a strong run-defending and pass rushing unit. Particularly strong on the edges, the Buckeyes boast a great one-two punch of fifth-year Jack Sawyer and senior J.T. Tuimoloau with Mitch Melton as the third man.
On the interior, Ohio State will likely roll out Tyleik Williams alongside Ty Hamilton, two stalwarts from last year’s strong defense who do a great job against the run. This is one of the most complete unit’s on Ohio State’s very complete 2024 roster and they will wreak havoc on many teams this season.
3. Michigan Wolverines
Despite losing essentially the entire defense to the NFL after Michigan’s 2023 national championship, the Wolverines have recruited and developed well enough in the trenches to produce another strong unit for 2024.
Leading Michigan’s defensive line is junior Mason Graham who recorded three sacks in a backup role last year. Joining him will be edge rushers Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart, both instrumental in Michigan’s title run last season. The Wolverines became a factory of NFL defensive linemen under former coach Jim Harbaugh and it looks like there’s talent to sustain this, even with a new head man.
--------------------
The defensive line is where truly elite teams separate themselves from just good ones. Teams like Georgia, Michigan, and Alabama have made a living on stuffing the run and getting after opposing passers to where it’s difficult for offenses to find any way to move the ball.
Look for the Ducks, Wolverines, and Buckeyes to all have extremely strong units that make an impact on the field this fall.