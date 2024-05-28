Big Ten Tops SEC In Revenue: Oregon Ducks' New Conference
The Oregon Ducks are entering the Big Ten Conference in 2024 after previously being members of the Pac-12 Conference since 1915.
The Big Ten and the SEC are the undisputed powerhouse conferences in the new college football realignment landscape.
Now, the Big Ten is topping the SEC in revenue, according to federal tax records.
The Big Ten Conference had nearly $880 million in total revenue compared to the SEC's $853 million in revenue in 2023. The Big Ten's revenue jumped 4 percent from 2022.
The Big Ten distributed about $60.5 million to each of its 12 longest-standing schools during its 2023 fiscal year, which is 3 percent higher than 2022.
Those numbers look to grow in 2024, as the College Football Playoff expands from four teams to a 12-team format. Under the new revenue model, the SEC and Big Ten will receive a combined 58 percent of all CFP revenue. This financial arrangement was key to retaining both conferences.
In 2024, the Big Ten expands to include 18 total schools in 2024, including Oregon, Washington Huskies, USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins.
While Oregon joins the Big Ten in 2024, it will not receive full media rights shares immediately. The Ducks are set to receive $30-35 million annually, according to ESPN, while otherBig Ten schoolsearn around $60 million. Oregon's share will increase by $1 million every year of the Big Ten’s seven-year television deal with Fox, CBS and NBC. Oregon will become a full-earning member when the league agrees to its next media contract.
The 2024 Ducks have just as good a chance as any to become the best team in college football. In an exclusive interview with Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, the senior revealed that coach Lanning's practices are as competitive as a "National Championship game."
"It's so competitive (at practice)," Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. "You would think we're out there in a national championship game playing against whoever - we're so intense at practice."