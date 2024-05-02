Oregon Ducks Receiver To Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys? 2025 NFL Draft Mock
The Oregon Ducks sent a program-high eight players to the NFL in the 2024 NFL Draft, then five more Ducks signed as undrafted free agent.
Will this uptick in Ducks to the NFL trend continue into 2025?
Oregon will have another first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to a mock draft by ESPN.
The Dallas Cowboys draft Oregon transfer receiver Evan Stewart with the No. 26-pick in the latest mock.
Talk about a homecoming! Stewart is a Frisco, Texas-native, which is where the Dallas Cowboys headquarters is located.
Stewart already turned heads in a Duck uniform during spring football practices. Possibly the biggest get for the Ducks in the transfer portal this year by coach Dan Lanning… The addition of the acrobatic Stewart adds more depth to Oregon’s already-impressive wide receiver room.
"I want to show that I am a jack of all trades," said Stewart after practice last week "...I can go up and get it like a big receiver, I can move like a little receiver. I've got great hands, I'm very quick, very fast."
Could Stewart be a Dallas star alongside receiver CeeDee Lamb? Currently the Cowboys room is highlighted by Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, Kavontae Turpin.
Stewart transferred from Texas A&M, totaling 1,163 receiving yards and six touchdowns in two seasons in college station, despite an early season ankle injury in 2013 that resulted in diminished production. Stewart’s undeniable talent and experience was highly sought after in the portal, ranking as a top-5 overall athlete in the portal.
Stewart’s goal for the Oregon 2024 football season is clear.
"That ball, man. I'm trying to get those passes," Stewart said after practice last week. "(Oregon suited everything that I was looking for. I wanted to be in a great program that had a lot of order and construction. Everything is so much better here, honestly, I'm happy with my decision."