Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Jonas Williams Visits USC Trojans Junior Day, Possible Flip?
Four-star quarterback recruit Jonas Williams committed to the Oregon Ducks in August, but Williams recently visited the USC campus and Trojans coach Lincoln Riley for their Junior Day event. A number of recruits were in Southern California, including five-star wide receiver and Ohio State Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. as the Trojans look to flip multiple recruits in the 2026 cycle?
Although the Early National Signing Day is a ways away, USC already has the No. 2 recruiting class in the class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings. Oregon currently holds the No. 1 spot. Should the Trojans flip Williams away from the Ducks, USC can strengthen its own class while taking a coveted recruit away from a rival in Oregon.
Ducks defensive line commit Tomuhini Topui also visited USC's campus over the weekend. The four-star recruit out of Mater Dei joined some of his teammates as the Trojans look to bolster its recruiting class.
How likely is a Williams flip? The quarterback recruit committed to Oregon over offers from Alabama and Ohio State, but USC could make things interesting. Riley has an impressive resume of developing quarterbacks who have had success in the NFL, and he's also coached a number of Heisman Trophy winners, most recently quarterback Caleb Williams.
When Jonas Williams committed to Oregon, he cited his relationship with Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein.
"The most important relationship is the relationship with coach Stein. Our relationship is really good. I’ve gotten to know him a lot and his family, and I fully trust spending the next four years of my life with him," said Williams.
Additionally, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been heralded as one of the best recruiting head coaches in the country. Can he hold off Riley and keep Williams committed to Oregon?
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Trojans held a commitment from quarterback prospect Julian Lewis since 2023 before he flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders late in the process. However, Riley and USC did not leave without a quarterback, flipping Husan Longstreet away from Texas A&M and signing the five-star.
Will Riley and the Trojans flip another quarterback? They hosted Williams as part of a major recruiting weekend with USC commits on campus such as four-star cornerbacks Brandon Lockhart and R.J. Sermons.
On3's Steve Wiltfong spoke with Lockhart about the Trojans' recruiting weekend, and there is a sense of optimism in Southern California.
“Today showed a real vision in real time as to what’s currently building and what could be. [If] a few more guys from today’s group decided that’s SC is the right place for them something extremely special could happen. We’re talking a resurgence of what once was, football dominance. Either way, we’re on that path and today made it even more exciting," Lockhart said to Wiltfong.
The Trojans are looking to build their 2026 class, ranked one spot behind the Ducks.
Oregon's top-ranked class in 2026 is headlined by four-star tight end Kendre Harrison, four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, four-star running back Tradarian Ball, and Williams.
