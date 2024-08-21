Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds With Bo Nix As Starting Quarterback
Former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix is officially the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Denver coach Sean Payton made the move official. It's a new era in Denver - the Broncos have not had a rookie quarterback to start the season since John Elway.
The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. It's the first time ever Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft in his career.
Whe Nix got the NFL Draft call from the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he asked one question...
"You wanna win a Super Bowl?"
With Nix as starting quarterback, the Broncos still have the second-longest odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl this season. However, Denver's odds increased from +30000 to +25000. Meaning, a $10 wager on Denver would net someone $2,500 if they won the Super Bowl.
The only team with worse odds to win Super Bowl LIX is the New England Patriots.
Payton has a proven track record of producing dynamic results with multiple NFL quarterbacks, notably winning a Super Bowl with Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints.
In his two preseason games, Nix has pushed the ball downfield and looked comfortable in the pocket. Last Sunday in a 27-2 victory over the Green Bay Packers, the former Duck completed 8 of 9 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Nix has impressed Denver coaches, players and analysts around the NFL.
Nix's total preseason stats are impressive. He has thrown 23-for-30 on 205 passing yards and two touchdowns. Nix has also ran for 29 yards and holds a passer rating of 121.5. The Broncos have scored points on six of seven possessions with Nix at quarterback.
Nix and the Broncos have one final preseason game on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals at 1:30 p.m. PT. Denver's regular season begins with a matchup on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on September, 8th 2024 at 1 p.m. PT. Lumen Field in Seattle is not exactly the easiest place for an NFL rookie to begin his season.
Nix's brother, Oregon Duck receiver Tez Johnson predicted that Nix woul find success in the NFL in an interview earlier this summer. Johnson said Nix was "loving" Denver.
“Whatever team Bo goes to, they're going to have success,”Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus.“That's no doubt. He's the best guy in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable.”
