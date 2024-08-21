Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds With Bo Nix As Starting Quarterback

Ducks Digest

Former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix is officially the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, according to Denver coach Sean Payton. How does Denver's Super Bowl Odds change?

Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Zach Wilson (4) before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Zach Wilson (4) before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Former Oregon Duck quarterback Bo Nix is officially the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Denver coach Sean Payton made the move official. It's a new era in Denver - the Broncos have not had a rookie quarterback to start the season since John Elway.

The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. It's the first time ever Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft in his career.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Whe Nix got the NFL Draft call from the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he asked one question...

"You wanna win a Super Bowl?" 

With Nix as starting quarterback, the Broncos still have the second-longest odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl this season. However, Denver's odds increased from +30000 to +25000. Meaning, a $10 wager on Denver would net someone $2,500 if they won the Super Bowl.

The only team with worse odds to win Super Bowl LIX is the New England Patriots.

Payton has a proven track record of producing dynamic results with multiple NFL quarterbacks, notably winning a Super Bowl with Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Dan Lanning celebrate after defeating the Liberty Flames to win the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his two preseason games, Nix has pushed the ball downfield and looked comfortable in the pocket. Last Sunday in a 27-2 victory over the Green Bay Packers, the former Duck completed 8 of 9 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Nix has impressed Denver coaches, players and analysts around the NFL.

Nix's total preseason stats are impressive. He has thrown 23-for-30 on 205 passing yards and two touchdowns. Nix has also ran for 29 yards and holds a passer rating of 121.5. The Broncos have scored points on six of seven possessions with Nix at quarterback.

Nix and the Broncos have one final preseason game on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals at 1:30 p.m. PT. Denver's regular season begins with a matchup on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on September, 8th 2024 at 1 p.m. PT. Lumen Field in Seattle is not exactly the easiest place for an NFL rookie to begin his season.

Nix's brother, Oregon Duck receiver Tez Johnson predicted that Nix woul find success in the NFL in an interview earlier this summer. Johnson said Nix was "loving" Denver.

“Whatever team Bo goes to, they're going to have success,”Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus.“That's no doubt. He's the best guy in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable.”

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

