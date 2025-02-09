LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Oregon Ducks Commit Jonas Williams
Oregon Ducks commit, quarterback Jonas Williams, is one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026. Despite being committed to Oregon since August of 2024, Williams is getting heavily pursued by other schools.
Among those schools are the USC Trojans and the LSU Tigers.
USC and LSU Going After Jonas Williams
Jonas Williams was one of many recruits to visit USC during the Trojans their junior day. On3 caught up with Jonas Williams and his father about the recruiting process with him already being committed to Oregon.
“In recruiting it’s an evolution so to speak,” Williams’ father said. “It’s time to explore and see what destination and what university is truly the best for him.”
Some of the other recruits that went to USC’s junior day along with Williams were five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, and four-star cornerback RJ Sermons. This is what Jonas had to say about the visit.
“It was pretty fun,” Williams said. “Obviously they brought out rhetoric red carpet for me and my family. I was a good experience. A lot to take in…Coach Riley, he is the driving factor in my recruitment.”
In addition to USC being in contact with Williams, the LSU Tigers are too. Williams told Steve Wiltfong of On3 that LSU is making a push.
“I really like (LSU offensive coordinator) Joe Sloan,” Williams said. “I like where they’re heading too.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shuts Down 'Overrated' Chants
MORE: What Marcus Mariota Said About Supporting Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson: NFL Draft 'Biggest Riser'?
Jonas Williams Player Profile
Jonas Williams is a 6-1, 200 pound quarterback out of New Lenox, Illinois. Williams is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports.
Director of scouting Andrew Ivins evaluated Williams in May of 2024. Here is what he had to say.
“Mobile passer with the arrow pointing up given his traits and instincts…Type of quarterback that can win with ball placement and had proven to be rather accurate on the move, including sprint outs, Ivins said. “Always a threat to move the chains with his legs and can be effective on designed runs with his quick feet and thicker build, but has also shown the ability to stay on schedule and throw his receivers open from the pocket.”
Ivins believes that Williams will not only be a high level college starter, but also could be on NFL Draft boards.
"Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the power four level that could eventually get looks from NFL scouts," Ivins said.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Brian Hartline As OC, Oregon’s Will Stein Stays With Ducks
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said On National Signing Day About Star-Studded Class
MORE: Oregon Ducks Trending To Land 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Commitment
MORE: Marcus Mariota Reuniting With Chip Kelly, Las Vegas Raiders? Free Agency Rumors