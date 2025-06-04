Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Football Schedule Ranked As Easiest In Big Ten Conference?

The Oregon Ducks football schedule is ranked as coach Dan Lanning looks to lead the Ducks to a back-to-back Big Ten Conference championship and a College Football Playoff run. Wisconsin has the toughest schedule with Rutgers, Purdue, with USC. Maryland has the easiest schedule.

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning yells before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Entering their second season with the Big Ten Conference, the Oregon Ducks have quite the act to follow from their 2024 debut season. With their first Big Ten Conference Championship title under their belt and a program record 13-0 regular season, coach Dan Lanning and crew have expectations set high.

However, according to a new CBS Sports article ranking Big Ten schedule strength from reporter Brad Crawford, the Ducks might have an easier path than most to their second title.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Oregon Ducks celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Crawford ranked the Ducks at No. 2 in his most favorable schedule breakdown and No. 1 Maryland has the easiest According to Crawford, the Ducks' matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on September 27th may be the matchup that determines who fights for the league title. The regular season rematch of last years' Big Ten Championship will air on CBS.

"The reigning Big Ten champions have a yellow brick road back to Indianapolis and a playoff appearance if all goes according to plan," Crawford said in his breakdown. "The planned whiteout at Penn State the final weekend of September is the only game where Dan Lanning's team will likely be an underdog. Oregon will not deal with Ohio State or Michigan and the open weeks come before Iowa and USC."

Crawford makes two compelling points most Duck fans are aware of, the first being Oregon's dodging of Ohio State and Michigan during their regular season. Though the Ducks faced both teams in the previous season and won both games, the Buckeyes have proven to be a contentious rivalry for the Ducks. Oregon's 32-31 victory last year over Ohio State at Autzen Stadium could've easily tipped the other way. For Duck fans praying for an easier skip to the postseason, avoiding these two powerhouses helps.

Ohio State Buckeye head coach Ryan Day addresses his team after the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another point Crawford highlights is Oregon's bye weeks. Though their first bye week on October 3-5 isn't totally needed to prepare for a gutted Indiana Hoosiers, an October 31 - November 2 weekend before facing the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road and the Friday November 14 game against Minnesota at home before facing USC on Saturday, November 22 gives extra time to prepare for both challenging games.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to the College Football Power Index (CFPI) of 2025 made by ESPN, the Ducks are at No. 25 overall for strength of schedule. Big Ten programs ahead of Oregon per ESPN include the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 23), Northwestern Wildcats (No. 22), Rutgers Scarlet Knights (No. 21), UCLA Bruins (No. 19), Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 18), and the Wisconsin Badgers (No. 12).

Crawford's ranking of toughest schedules also somewhat mirrors ESPN's CFPI. Wisconsin hits his No. 1 toughest schedule mark, with Rutgers, Purdue, with USC capping off the category.

"In November, USC goes to Nebraska and battles Oregon on the road. Lincoln Riley's season will turn immediately sour if the Trojans fail to win their first two Big Ten matchups with Purdue and Michigan State, respectively," Crawford said.

