Oregon Four-Star Target Damani Warren Turns Heads With Recruiting Update

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks have made big splashes in the past few recruiting cycles when it comes to wide receiver commits. The Ducks are gaining momentum with a key wide receiver target in the 2027 class.

Four-star wide receiver Damani Warren recently revealed that several programs are emerging as his top destinations. The Ducks are among the schools that Warren favors, with an official visit date set.

Four-Star Wide Receiver Damani Warren’s Top Contenders

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning in post game interview after the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Warren told Rivals’ Adam Gorney that Oregon, the Texas A&M Aggies, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Oklahoma Sooners are at the top of his list. Warren grew up in Los Angeles, but currently attends high school at Arbor View in Las Vegas.

Due to Warren’s background and recent wide receiver success, USC is leading the way in his recruitment. Warren has an official visit and spring practice visit set for USC, UCLA, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Warren scheduled his official visit to Eugene for June 20, but is still determining his spring visit date. The Ducks offered Warren in January 2025. He took a pair of unofficial visits to Eugene last spring.

How It Could Impact the Ducks

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s wide receiver room is set to consist of former five-star Dakorien Moore, former five-star Gaitlin Bair, five-star Jalen Lott and former consensus top-100 recruit Jeremiah McClellan. All of those former blue-chip recruits will have eligibility remaining in 2027.

Barring transfer portal entries, the Ducks’ wide receiver room should be loaded with talent in the coming years. That could impact Warren and other recruits’ chances of early playing time.

But if development is what Warren is interested in, Oregon is a good destination. The competition in the wide receiver room should only push players to improve. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas also has a good track record of turning wide receiver recruits and transfers into NFL Draft prospects.

Oregon’s Wide Receiver Targets

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks continue to be aggressive in their pursuit of wide receiver recruits. Four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant is the recruiting target trending toward an Oregon commitment after his Junior Day visit.

Several wide receiver recruits are set to make official visits to Eugene in addition to Warren. Four-star wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. has an official visit set for June 5, four-star wide receiver Blake Wong is scheduled to visit on June 12 and four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell is slated to head to Oregon on June 19.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning currently has five commitments in the 2027 recruiting class but no wide receivers. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett was the first commitment and four-star linebacker Sam Ngata joined the list of commitments in January. Offensive tackles Drew Fielder and Avery Michael both committed on Feb. 1. Running back CaDarius McMiller was the most recent commitment.

The Ducks’ recruiting class is currently ranked No. 13 by 247Sports. Lanning hauled in his third-straight top-five recruiting class in 2026. Oregon could find itself in the top-five recruiting rankings pretty quickly with a few commitments from blue-chip wide receivers.