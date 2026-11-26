The No. 12 Oregon Ducks grabbed themselves a Thanksgiving 2026 treat, especially before hosting the Washington Huskies for the final regular season game on Nov. 28.

Oregon added to a loaded 2027 recruiting class on the holiday. This time, it was former Virginia Tech four-star commit at running back, four-star recruit Javian Jones-Priest.

Oregon Pulls Massive Late Recruiting Move With Javian Jones-Priest

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks began trending for the one-time commit to the Hokies after he officially decommitted during the week of Nov. 24. Now Oregon swoops up the latest member of the 2027 recruiting class.

Priest, who stars for Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, chose the Ducks as his newest home on Nov. 26. He even shared a "Sco Ducks" response to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals in announcing his decision to head west and join the Ducks.

Coach Dan Lanning helped lean on running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples to complete the late recruiting move. But now Oregon proved it wasn't done with adding to an already highly-ranked 2027 incoming freshman class, especially with the early national signing day on the horizon for Dec. 2.

Jones-Priest's decision looks ready to boost Oregon up the national recruiting rankings.

Closer Look at Future Oregon Backfield

Oregon’s Brandon Smith celebrates after a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones-Priest rises as the second verbal pledge at running back for the 2027 recruiting cycle for Oregon. The Ducks previously landed a commitment from another Texas talent, Tyler High star CaDarius McMiller, who's also a four-star.

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But Jones-Priest adds to an impressive list of four-star pledges for Lanning and the Ducks. And Oregon pulls him in during a breakout senior season.

Known as "JP," the 5-10 running back has piled up 1,478 yards and scored 33 touchdowns, all while averaging an astonishing 7.9 yards per carry, per MaxPreps. But Oregon adds versatility too, as Jones-Priest has caught 20 passes for 225 yards and scored three more touchdowns.

Both 2027 commits head to a place featuring a stacked backfield already. True freshman running back Brandon Smith emerged as a breakout star, including hitting 121 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan State on Nov. 20. Sophomores Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison have delivered their flashes of dominating potential too, with both combining for 12 touchdowns.

Oregon Closing in on Completing Top Five Class

Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant looks to pass the ball into the end zone against Detroit King during the second half of the MHSAA district finals at Harper Woods High School, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon sits at No. 4 overall with now 27 total verbal commitments per On3/Rivals. Jones-Priest rises as the 17th different four-star prospect to choose the Ducks.

He even joins Oregon ahead of what's expected to be a star-studded recruiting weekend in Eugene with the rival Washington Huskies in town. Five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets plus five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp are expected to pull up to Autzen Stadium.

Michigan State’s Eli Coenen, right, pressures Oregon’s Dylan Raiola during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's class also features two versatile weapons in five-star wide receivers Dakota Guerrant and Xavier Sabb. Yet Jones-Priest joins a list of commits who were previously committed elsewhere.

Three-star wide receiver Malachi Garlington brielfy pledged to joining Washington State before the Ducks flipped him in July. Fellow wide receiver Relando Jefferson IV was one other Pac-12 commit who originally chose Fresno State, all before Oregon changed his mind on Nov. 16.

Outside of On3/Rivals' industry rankings, 247Sports lists Oregon outside of the top five at sixth overall.

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