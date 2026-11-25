The No. 12 Oregon Ducks reintroduced themselves to the College Football Playoff stage ahead of Thanksgiving 2026, which likely has members of the 2027 recruiting class energized about the team remaining in the hunt for the Big Ten Conference title.

But that also means coach Dan Lanning and his staff needs to make sure that the incoming freshmen class doesn't drift away. Especially with the early signing period arriving after Oregon plays its final regular season game against the Washington Huskies, while the Ducks could be preparing for a postseason run.

Here are three recruits the Ducks need to make sure to keep with Dec. 2 on the horizon.

Edge Rusher Rashad Streets

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning fist bumps running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Streets is Oregon's highest ranked recruit per the national recruiting outlets, earning a five-star rating per 247Sports.

But keeping Street becomes more important than ever for multiple reasons. For starters, record-breaking edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is on his way out and preparing for the NFL Draft. Fellow edge rusher Teitum Tuioti's 2027 status is in limbo amid his season-ending injury.

Regardless, Oregon will need to reload on the edge. Streets rises as the perfect successor for either or defender. Streets has already visited Autzen Stadium multiple times, which should give Oregon fans assurance that he's fully committed.

But he'll energize fans some more once his letter of intent arrives in Eugene.

Wide Receiver Dakota Guerrant

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant looks to pass the ball into the end zone against Detroit King during the second half of the MHSAA district finals at Harper Woods High School, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a loaded wide receiver class Oregon is luring in ahead of signing day. The Ducks managed to swoop up five different wideouts, including recent Fresno State decommit Relando Jefferson IV, who attended the same high school as current Oregon running back Brandon Smith.

But five-star Dakota Guerrant rises as the one talent Oregon must keep. Especially with 247Sports recruiting insider Tom Loy dropping this nugget on Nov. 19.

"Harper Woods (Mich.) High Top100 receiver fully expects to ink with Oregon, but that hasn't stopped him from communicating with Michigan and LSU. Both programs remain very much in the mix," Loy wrote.

Both Michigan and LSU have a history of pulling off last-second flips. So Guerrant's situation is one to closely monitor. Granted, Oregon would still have four other wideouts to turn toward if he dips out of his commitment. But Guerrant is still the crown jewel of the wide receiver class coming into Eugene.

Quarterback Will Mencl

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass against Pinnacle during a game at Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona, on Oct. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mencl is no longer a five-star, as he's now a four-star across the national platforms of On3/Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports. But he's still a high priority to keep for the Ducks.

Oregon has spent most of the season without quarterback Dante Moore, keeping the year alive with quarterback Dylan Raiola. But the Ducks will still need depth behind center moving forward, and that's where the Chandler High School of Arizona standout Mencl comes in.

Mencl also likely wants to know who will handle the offensive coordinator reins moving forward. Interim play-caller Jay Johnson has reignited the offense, but there are names out there to monitor, including former TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and ex-Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, the latter sharing previous ties to Raiola.

Fortunately for Oregon, there are no reports of Mencl keeping his options open. Oregon still must keep Mencl from drifting off ahead of Dec. 2, though.

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