Oregon Ducks Freshmen Most Likely to Become Even Bigger Stars
The freshmen class has played an important part in the Oregon Ducks’ success in 2025. The youth of the Oregon roster hasn’t prevented the team from contending for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Players like running back Dierre Hill Jr., wide receiver Dakorien Moore, running back Jordon Davison and defensice back Brandon Finney Jr. have played prominent roles right away. The Ducks also have guys like wide receiver Cooper Perry, who’ve shown flashes of potential, as well as five-star safety Trey McNutt, who’s been out with injury.
Several true freshmen could make a case that they’re on track to be the next legendary Ducks, but one pair stands out.
Defensive Rising Star: Brandon Finney Jr.
The cornerback recorded 19 total tackles, including 13 solo, a pick-six and four pass deflections entering the Minnesota game. Finney tallied four tackles and a pair of forced fumbles in the game against No. 20 Iowa alone.
Finney is separating himself as not just one of the best freshmen in the nation, but one of the top cornerbacks, too.
“I'd say any recognition coming his way is well-deserved,” coach Dan Lanning said about Finney’s name being floated regarding national honors. “The guy works extremely hard. I think I've said up here several times how he prepares and how he works. It's not a surprise to see him go out there and have success, and how he works on his craft and the way he attacks in practice.”
“Nobody gets more frustrated than a ball being caught in practice than Brandon does,” Lanning continued. “So, I think he's just a really clear product of a guy that's worked really, really hard, has the talent and the ability – he has that. But when you put those things together, you get a really special player.”
Finney said in his first media appearance that the freshmen on Oregon know that they need to play at a high level regardless of their age. He put his mindset on full display when sharing his approach to the game, which also backed up Lanning’s comments.
"I'm not satisfied with what I've done. I'm not trying to be the best freshman,” Finney said. “I'm trying to be the best corner in America."
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Breaks Down Adjusting Game Plan Amid Injuries
MORE: What Oregon's New Helmet And Uniforms Say About the Program’s Identity
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Minnesota In Prime Time On Friday Night
Offensive Rising Star: Dakorien Moore
Oregon fans haven’t hidden their excitement about the next couple of seasons, given the way that both Finney and Moore are already playing as true freshmen.
Moore missed the game against Iowa due to a knee injury, but he still leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. He also ranks second behind Gary Bryant Jr. in receiving touchdowns among wide receivers.
The former five-star recruit has lived up to the hype. Not only has he shown his ability to make athletic catches and plays, but his speed and blocking have been on full display throughout the season.
“I think it's hard when things don't go right, and how he's handled those moments in practice, how it's continued to grow, I think that's huge,” Lanning said. “And there's a lot of pressure on a guy like him, his status, there's a lot of eyes, and he's been able to handle that pressure really well.”