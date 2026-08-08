Geoff Schwartz Names Former Oregon Coach With Underrated Legacy

In the era of coach Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks football is in a second renaissance of sorts. With a 48-8 overall record since assuming the position of head coach, including only one regular-season loss, a conference championship title, and two consecutive college football playoff appearances since joining the Big Ten, the Ducks are once again in the mix as a nationwide powerhouse.

However, many long-time Duck fans still recall the era of quarterback Marcus Mariota, quarterback Dennis Dixon, running back LaMichael James, running back Kenjon Barner, wide receiver Charles Nelson, an offensive line led by Hroniss Grasu, and the two national titles the Ducks fought for and lost against Ohio State (2015) and Auburn (2011).

It was the first modern era reckoning of the Ducks on the college football world, but who was the person responsible for building the Oregon program from it's first iconic era, to it's current revitalization?

November 14, 2015; Stanford, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) runs with the football against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Noor Davis (3) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geoff Schwartz Offers The Answers To Oregon's Come-Up

Though it's almost too simplified to put the progression of Oregon's program on one individual, many on social media continue to debate the foundation of the Ducks' continued success on the field, including former Duck offensive tackle and college football analyst Geoff Schwartz.

While replying to a fans' commentary arguing that former Oregon coach Mike Bellotti was the figurehead that paved the way for former Oregon coach Chip Kelly's spread offense play-calling that changed the culture of the sport, Schwartz shared a bit of wisdom as a former athlete that played under Bellotti's tenure.

"No one thinks Chip Kelly built Oregon but he did super charge the program. It starts with Rich Brooks, then goes to Bellotti. I don't think Bellotti gets enough credit for hiring Chip Kelly who was so outside the box for the program," Schwartz said.

"An OC from New Hampshire with a revolutionary idea for offense at the power conference level. WVU was running something similar. Anyways... Oregon needed Kelly to accomplish what the program wanted. Bellotti's best qualities [in my opinion] was his staff, how he managed everything and willingness to adapt. It was an awesome pairing," Schwartz said.

Oct 20, 2007; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon head coach Mike Belotti watches his team warm up before their game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laying The Foundation For Coaches

From 1994 to 2006, Kelly worked his way from being a running backs coach at New Hampshire to the offensive line coach, then to offensive coordinator. Funny enough, before Bellotti hired Kelly back in 2007 for what GoDucks.com reported as an "annual base salary of $150,000, plus $50,000 in supplemental income" (a salary most Power Four program offensive coordinators would laugh at nowadays), the up-and-coming coach was already in talks with then Ducks offensive coordinator Gary Crowton, whom Kelly ended up replacing.

Bellotti and his staff were already seeking out new ways the game was being played, just like Schwartz mentioned, even before Kelly joined the Ducks. During his 13 years as the head coach of Oregon, Bellotti welcomed six offensive coordinators, each using their time with the Ducks to move on to bigger programs at the time. Several of those Bellotti coordinators pre-Kelly were already finding ways to stretch the defense and were racking up yardage that topped the then Pac-10 conference (shoutout to Bellotti's first offensive coordinator to do so, Al Borges).

In fact, three of Bellotti's former offensive coordinators (Kelly, Dirk Koetter from 1996-1997, and Jeff Tedford from 1998-2001) all became head coaches after their time as a Belotti offensive coordinator.

There was a tide shifting at the time in college football, and Bellotti not only encouraged his coordinators to seek out those new ideas, he also adapted with the success and departures that came with innovation, bringing in the next young mind once a coordinator departed for bigger titles.

2010 Oregon Head Coach Chip Kelly, center, and players Justin Hoffman, left, and Drew Davis, right, celebrate the Ducks' victory over the Beavers 37-20. 2010 Civilwar | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Foundation in Football

From 1977 - 2012, the Oregon Ducks program was spoiled with consistency at the helm as coach Rich Brooks, Bellotti, and Kelly each set important tentpoles for the program to grow from, with Bellotti paving the way for Oregon's nationally known speed and creativity on the field. It's no wonder that Bellotti and Brooks' support of Lanning, combined with Lanning's reverence for the Ducks' past, is a stamp of approval for this new era.

“I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated editor Bri Amaranthus back in April. "Mike Bellotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”

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