Geoff Schwartz Names Former Oregon Coach With Underrated Legacy
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In the era of coach Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks football is in a second renaissance of sorts. With a 48-8 overall record since assuming the position of head coach, including only one regular-season loss, a conference championship title, and two consecutive college football playoff appearances since joining the Big Ten, the Ducks are once again in the mix as a nationwide powerhouse.
However, many long-time Duck fans still recall the era of quarterback Marcus Mariota, quarterback Dennis Dixon, running back LaMichael James, running back Kenjon Barner, wide receiver Charles Nelson, an offensive line led by Hroniss Grasu, and the two national titles the Ducks fought for and lost against Ohio State (2015) and Auburn (2011).
It was the first modern era reckoning of the Ducks on the college football world, but who was the person responsible for building the Oregon program from it's first iconic era, to it's current revitalization?
Geoff Schwartz Offers The Answers To Oregon's Come-Up
Though it's almost too simplified to put the progression of Oregon's program on one individual, many on social media continue to debate the foundation of the Ducks' continued success on the field, including former Duck offensive tackle and college football analyst Geoff Schwartz.
While replying to a fans' commentary arguing that former Oregon coach Mike Bellotti was the figurehead that paved the way for former Oregon coach Chip Kelly's spread offense play-calling that changed the culture of the sport, Schwartz shared a bit of wisdom as a former athlete that played under Bellotti's tenure.
"No one thinks Chip Kelly built Oregon but he did super charge the program. It starts with Rich Brooks, then goes to Bellotti. I don't think Bellotti gets enough credit for hiring Chip Kelly who was so outside the box for the program," Schwartz said.
"An OC from New Hampshire with a revolutionary idea for offense at the power conference level. WVU was running something similar. Anyways... Oregon needed Kelly to accomplish what the program wanted. Bellotti's best qualities [in my opinion] was his staff, how he managed everything and willingness to adapt. It was an awesome pairing," Schwartz said.
Laying The Foundation For Coaches
From 1994 to 2006, Kelly worked his way from being a running backs coach at New Hampshire to the offensive line coach, then to offensive coordinator. Funny enough, before Bellotti hired Kelly back in 2007 for what GoDucks.com reported as an "annual base salary of $150,000, plus $50,000 in supplemental income" (a salary most Power Four program offensive coordinators would laugh at nowadays), the up-and-coming coach was already in talks with then Ducks offensive coordinator Gary Crowton, whom Kelly ended up replacing.
Bellotti and his staff were already seeking out new ways the game was being played, just like Schwartz mentioned, even before Kelly joined the Ducks. During his 13 years as the head coach of Oregon, Bellotti welcomed six offensive coordinators, each using their time with the Ducks to move on to bigger programs at the time. Several of those Bellotti coordinators pre-Kelly were already finding ways to stretch the defense and were racking up yardage that topped the then Pac-10 conference (shoutout to Bellotti's first offensive coordinator to do so, Al Borges).
In fact, three of Bellotti's former offensive coordinators (Kelly, Dirk Koetter from 1996-1997, and Jeff Tedford from 1998-2001) all became head coaches after their time as a Belotti offensive coordinator.
There was a tide shifting at the time in college football, and Bellotti not only encouraged his coordinators to seek out those new ideas, he also adapted with the success and departures that came with innovation, bringing in the next young mind once a coordinator departed for bigger titles.
Oregon's Foundation in Football
From 1977 - 2012, the Oregon Ducks program was spoiled with consistency at the helm as coach Rich Brooks, Bellotti, and Kelly each set important tentpoles for the program to grow from, with Bellotti paving the way for Oregon's nationally known speed and creativity on the field. It's no wonder that Bellotti and Brooks' support of Lanning, combined with Lanning's reverence for the Ducks' past, is a stamp of approval for this new era.
“I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated editor Bri Amaranthus back in April. "Mike Bellotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.