Oregon Ducks Lose Offensive Lineman George Silva To Transfer Portal: Updated Class Rankings
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are losing senior offensive lineman George Silva to the transfer portal. Silva was the the No. 1 junior college offensive tackle in the 2023 class. Silva received a sixth year of eligibility after the NCAA granted a waiver to former junior college athletes.
Before the Rose Bowl defeat to the eventual National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes, Silva addressed his future and revealed he wanted to stay with the Ducks.
In two seasons, Silva played in 13 games for Oregon. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman will be a hot commodity in the transfer portal.
As for the Ducks, Oregon's offensive line is revamped from the portal, after additions that include Emmanuel Pregnon (from USC), Isaiah World (from Nevada) and Alex Harkey (from Texas State).
World is the No. 1 player in the 2025 transfer portal and will be tasked to help fill the gap on the Ducks offensive line left by offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, who are both headed to the NFL Draft. World is listed at 6-8, 309 pounds.
The Ducks are still in great position for the 2025 transfer portal class, ranking as the No. 3 class in college football on On3 class rankings.
Oregon is adding 10 transfer players from across college football, while 13 former Ducks are transferring out of coach Dan Lanning's program. Transfers out include freshman quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner, freshman wide receiver Ryan Pellum, and redshirt freshman linebacker Jaeden Moore.
Here are the the new Ducks coming to Eugene from the transfer portal:
Jadon Canady - senior safety, Ole Miss Rebels
Makhi Hughes - redshirt sophomore running back, Tulane Green Wave
Emmanuel Pregnon - senior inside offensive lineman, USC Trojans
Malik Benson - senior wide receiver, Florida State Seminoles
Bear Alexander - junior defensive lineman, USC Trojans
Isaiah World - redshirt junior offensive tackle, Nevada Wolfpack
Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville Cardinals
Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State Bobcats
Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern Wildcats
Dillon Thieneman - sophomore safety, Purdue Boilermakers
Major highlights from the class include; Thieneman from Purdue is listed at No. 10, Pregnon from USC is No. 19, Alexander from USC is No. 57, and Benson from Florida State is No. 97.
Hughes is ranked as the No. 8 running back from the transfer portal while Johnson is the No. 8 tight end.
The first chance for Oregon fans to see the exciting 2025 transfer portal class will be Oregon's spring football game. The Ducks have decided to play a spring game, despite other college football programs like the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers cancelling theirs.
The Ducks annual Spring Game will be played on Saturday, April 26. The scrimmage for the Ducks will kickoff at 1 p.m. PT from Autzen Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on TV by the Big Ten Network. The Ducks' 2025 Spring Game will give Oregon fans a good look at quarterback Dante Moore, the team's expected starter as well as the transfers.