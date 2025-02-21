Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Lose Offensive Lineman George Silva To Transfer Portal: Updated Class Rankings

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are losing senior offensive lineman George Silva to the transfer portal. Silva was the the No. 1 junior college offensive tackle in the 2023 class. Silva received a sixth year of eligibility after the NCAA granted a waiver to former junior college athletes.

Bri Amaranthus

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman George Silva (71) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman George Silva (71) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are losing senior offensive lineman George Silva to the transfer portal. Silva was the the No. 1 junior college offensive tackle in the 2023 class. Silva received a sixth year of eligibility after the NCAA granted a waiver to former junior college athletes.

Before the Rose Bowl defeat to the eventual National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes, Silva addressed his future and revealed he wanted to stay with the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman George Silva (71) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman George Silva (71) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In two seasons, Silva played in 13 games for Oregon. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman will be a hot commodity in the transfer portal.

As for the Ducks, Oregon's offensive line is revamped from the portal, after additions that include Emmanuel Pregnon (from USC), Isaiah World (from Nevada) and Alex Harkey (from Texas State).

World is the No. 1 player in the 2025 transfer portal and will be tasked to help fill the gap on the Ducks offensive line left by offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, who are both headed to the NFL Draft. World is listed at 6-8, 309 pounds.

The Ducks are still in great position for the 2025 transfer portal class, ranking as the No. 3 class in college football on On3 class rankings.

Oregon is adding 10 transfer players from across college football, while 13 former Ducks are transferring out of coach Dan Lanning's program. Transfers out include freshman quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner, freshman wide receiver Ryan Pellum, and redshirt freshman linebacker Jaeden Moore.

Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball
Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Samuel Omosigho (24) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

MORE: NFL Legend Peyton Manning Reveals Opinion On Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

MORE: Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Quarterback Commit Jonas Williams: USC Trojans Flip

MORE: Most Underrated College Football Stadiums: Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium, Colorado's Folsom Field

Here are the the new Ducks coming to Eugene from the transfer portal:

Jadon Canady - senior safety, Ole Miss Rebels

Makhi Hughes - redshirt sophomore running back, Tulane Green Wave

Emmanuel Pregnon - senior inside offensive lineman, USC Trojans

Malik Benson - senior wide receiver, Florida State Seminoles

Bear Alexander - junior defensive lineman, USC Trojans

Isaiah World - redshirt junior offensive tackle, Nevada Wolfpack

Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville Cardinals

Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State Bobcats

Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern Wildcats

Dillon Thieneman - sophomore safety, Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (3) defends
Nov 30, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs the ball while Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) defends in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Major highlights from the class include; Thieneman from Purdue is listed at No. 10, Pregnon from USC is No. 19, Alexander from USC is No. 57, and Benson from Florida State is No. 97.

Hughes is ranked as the No. 8 running back from the transfer portal while Johnson is the No. 8 tight end.

The first chance for Oregon fans to see the exciting 2025 transfer portal class will be Oregon's spring football game. The Ducks have decided to play a spring game, despite other college football programs like the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers cancelling theirs.

The Ducks annual Spring Game will be played on Saturday, April 26. The scrimmage for the Ducks will kickoff at 1 p.m. PT from Autzen Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on TV by the Big Ten Network. The Ducks' 2025 Spring Game will give Oregon fans a good look at quarterback Dante Moore, the team's expected starter as well as the transfers.

feed

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football