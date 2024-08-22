Film Analysis: Oregon Ducks Right Tackle Ajani Cornelius, Top 50 NFL Draft Prospect?
Oregon Ducks right tackle Ajani Cornelius returns for his fifth season of college football with a high ceiling and exciting future.
Cornelius is a major pieces to an Oregon team that most believe are national championship contenders. In the best playing shape of his career, Cornelius not only aims to become a better player but cement himself in the top 50 of the 2025 NFL Draft conversation. With various primetime matchups like the Ohio State game where he’ll be facing other top 50 talent in EDGE Jack Sawyer and EDGE JT Tuimoloau, the stage is set for Cornelius to shine.
"For Ajani, he's starting to look awesome," Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry said. "He attacked the weight room, he's probably about 12 or 13 pounds heavier and you can see that he put on the right weight because it wasn't bad weight. He put it on the right way and he is still as efficient and explosive as last year”
Entering the transfer portal after his redshirt sophomore season at Rhode Island, 6-5 315 pound Cornelius was highly sought by a plethora of major programs. Very rarely does an FCS transfer from a program like Rhode Island transfer up to the power-five level and become an impact starter, but that’s exactly what Cornelius did last season.
Staring in 14 games at right tackle for the Ducks and finishing the season with All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors selected by the league’s coaches, the transition went very smooth. Cornelius allowed zero sacks and just 11 total pressures in 512 pass-blocking opportunities. Many scouts thought the possibility of Ajani entering his name in the 2024 NFL Draft was an earnest option.
All-22 Cutup:
Player Strengths:
- Long arms and prototype frame.
- Stays attached to defenders in the run game through the rep & does a great job getting up to the 2nd level.
- Plays with great effort and intensity. Finisher mentality when get gets his hands on.
- Operates from a great functional base. Feet very rarely click. Usually in good position.
- Potentially a guard on the next level.
Overall:
Well-rounded tackle with the potential to kick inside to guard. Very good functional athlete with a lean build. Long arms help create issues for defenders when he’s able to get his hands on defenders. If Cornelius can improve his foot speed, punch timing, and vertical sets to create more natural width and pad level he’s a 50 upside player. Day two NFL Draft grade.
Cornelius has also been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. Oregon kicks off the 2024 season vs. Idaho on Aug. 31 in Autzen Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT, Big Ten Network).
