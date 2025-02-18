Is Oregon Ducks National Championship Window Open After Transfer Portal, Recruiting Success?
The Oregon Ducks may be on their way to losing a record number of former players to the NFL Draft, but the Ducks are still able to reload.
A program record 12 players were invited to the upcoming NFL Combine which is scheduled for Feb. 24 through March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. On offense, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, wide receivers Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr., and Ajani Cornelius were invited.
On defense, defensive linemen Derrick Harmon lineman Jordan Burch, and Jamaree Caldwell, as well as linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad received invites.
Regardless of departures, coach Dan Lanning and his staff's recruiting trips across the country this offseason have paid off. Players from both the reruiting class of 2025 and transfer portal will replace the turnover from this past season's roster.
According to On3, Oregon's 2025 recruiting class finished ranked No. 4 in the country. The major names getting prepared for their first season with the Ducks are five-star safety Trey McNutt, five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., four-star linebacker Gavin Nix, four-star running back Jordon Davison, and four-star cornerback Brandon Finney.
Per On3, Oregon's incoming transfer portal class is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Purdue Boilermakers sophomore safety Dillon Thieneman is listed at the top at No. 4 with Nevada Wolfpack redshirt junior offensive tackle Isaiah World rounding out the top ten for the Ducks at No. 8.
Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes ranks as the No. 15 overall prospect coming out of the portal but is No. 1 in the country at his position. USC Trojans senior inside offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon is ranked No. 25 amongst all transfers.
"Oregon has by far the most talented Transfer Portal class coming when looking at the On3 Industry's average ranking per commit. From three terrific offensive linemen to two Indianapolis-area defensive backs to landing the top running back in the portal, Dan Lanning and his staff cleaned up."- - On3's Steve Wiltfong on the Ducks
According to On3's rankings, only four other schools are inside the top 10 in both their 2025 recruiting class and transfer portal additions besides the Ducks.
LSU Tigers - No. 9 in 2025, No. 6 in portal
Michigan Wolverines - No. 6 in 2025, No. 10 in portal
Auburn Tigers - No. 8 in 2025, No. 9 in portal
Texas A&M Aggies - No. 7 in 2025, No. 8 in portal
Along with the amount of new faces on both sides of the ball making Autzen Stadium their new college football home, many important names from last season will be returning to Eugene at another chance at bringing home the first national championship.
The tandem of the Oregon offense will be sophomore quarterback Dante Moore plus junior wide receiver Evan Stewart guided by the leadership of offensive coordinator Will Stein. Headlining the defense under defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will be senior inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher and sophomore linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei with high expectations to come along with those two behind the line of scrimmage.