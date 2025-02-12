Oregon Ducks Spring Game Scheduled: Date, Time, TV Channel
The Oregon Ducks have announced the date for their annual Spring Game: Saturday, April 26. The intrasquad scrimmage for the Ducks will kickoff at 1 p.m. PT from Autzen Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on TV by the Big Ten Network.
The Ducks' 2025 Spring Game will give Oregon fans a good look at quarterback Dante Moore, the team's expected starter. On the other side, Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad is projected to be Moore's backup and will likely receive a majority of reps for his team during the Spring Game.
Entrance into Autzen for the Spring Game is free, but "fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Food For Lane County," according to a statement from Oregon.
For some players, it will be their first time suiting up in front of a crowd inside Autzen. Early enrollees like five-star safety Trey McNutt, four-star cornerback Dorian Brew, four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt, and a few more.
Additionally, new members of the transfer portal will be playing in Autzen for the first time, like former Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman, Nevada offensive tackle Isaiah World, and Tulane running back Makhi Hughes.
While it will be the first Spring Game for some Ducks, it will also serve as the last for others like linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei will only be a junior, but he might be playing in his final Spring Game if he continues to play his way into NFL Draft consideration
Under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the game traditionally features a Green and a White team, with starters and veterans mixed around. In the Ducks' 2024 Spring Game, the Green team featured offensive starters like quarterback Dillon Gabriel as well as wide receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. However, team leaders like tight end Terrance Ferguson, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa were on the opposing sideline.
Rosters for the 2025 game have not yet been released, but Ducks fans can expect Lanning to split up the teams as evenly as possible. Oregon typically invites alumni back as captains for the game as well. In 2024, the honorary captains were Ducks legends Kenjon Barner and Troy Dye.
Additionally, the weekend is always one of Oregon's biggest recruiting events of the offseason. The 2025 Spring Game is expected to have a number of high-profile visitors as Lanning and general manager Marshall Malchow continue to put together the list.
The Ducks currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, according to On3's Industry Rankings. Will Lanning and company be able to add any commitments to an already impressive class during the Spring Game?
It will be an event-filled day in Eugene, Oregon, as the Ducks baseball team is set to face the Oregon State Beavers in the neighboring PK Park after the Spring Game.