Oregon Ducks' Josh Conerly Jr. Senior Bowl Performance: NFL Draft, Combine Projection
MOBILE - There’s a saying coined by the Reese’s Senior Bowl staff: “The Draft Starts In Mobile.” The annual all-star game has been a breeding ground for the next crop of future NFL stars. Success in the week of competition at the Senior Bowl has boded well for players in the past and is typically a precursor for success at the next level.
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. looks to be the next behemoth to make a name for himself at the Senior Bowl and solidify his standing as one of the top draft picks come April. In the NFL, offensive linemen are a at premium. Offensive tackles are even more invaluable due to the scarcity of the depth at that position in particular.
Typewriter feet, lengthy arms, powerful core, fluid hips, and flexibility in all aspects. It’s a rare occasion that you find a player that possesses all those traits, but Conerly Jr. does, and it was on full display in Mobile.
Usually, warmups and individual drills aren’t important to media and even some scouts and evaluators, but it was noteworthy how Conerly Jr. attacked them both. He looked like a player on a mission, one that had been well-coached beforehand. That translated into the 1-on-1 periods where he was a standout against elite talent on the defensive side and even more in the 11-on-11 periods where it was more game-like.
Conerly Jr’s display of athletic ability, his fluidity in the lower half, and his timing stood out, especially with how effortless he made it look. He still has work to do rounding out his game in the run-blocking department, as he is visibly better pass blocking, but he is not a player with many, if any glaring weaknesses. Through the three days of practice, he was amongst the best players at the event especially offensive linemen. Conerly Jr. detailed some of his pre-draft work that led to his level of comfortability.
“I’m out in Irvine. I’m training in California. I’m really trying to master all the small things going into the NFL Combine, but then I was also a lot more working football stuff. Working on both left and right [tackle], so I could come out here and show it today,” Conerly Jr. said.
His confidence stood out during the interview process. For some players, especially offensive linemen who don’t typically receive media attention, the scrum at an event as inundated with media as the Senior Bowl, can be overwhelming. The whirlwind can cause otherwise level-headed players to misspeak or simply look uncomfortable.
That was never the case with Conerly Jr. Much like his play during the season and throughout the week on Mobile, he was smooth and under control. NFL personnel took notice of his demeanor as well.
“Conerly was the best offensive lineman out here. He carried himself like a pro. That’s a player ready to play on Sunday,” an anonymous NFL scout said.
The NFL Combine is the next box to check off for Conerly Jr., and it’s rapidly approaching. As a prospect, the hay is in the barn for a player like Conerly Jr., but with one workout left, the attention to detail can’t afford to become lackadaisical. It’s in these near-triumphant moments that a player has to continue honing their craft to cross the finish line.
The draft starts in Mobile, but players are further solidified in Indianapolis. When playfully asked about his potential to run a sub-five seconds 40-yard-dash, Conerly Jr.’s confidence radiated once more.
“Yeah, I think I can be a sub-five for sure,” said Conerly Jr. as he nodded his head as to suggest it was a foregone conclusion. It’s that type of sureness and belief that is earned with hard work and time to grow.
Conerly Jr. has firmly entrenched his name at the top of the discussion for offensive tackles. A mid-first-round call from an NFL organization isn’t out of the realm of possibility, and after his week at this Senior Bowl, it would be a surprise if his name wasn’t called on day one.
