Oregon Ducks Upset Ohio State Buckeyes: Fans Storm Autzen Stadium
EUGENE - The No. 3 Oregon Ducks beat the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, 32-31, in the first top-3 matchup in Autzen Stadium history. With the Ducks as the home underdog for the first time since 2018, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dillon Gabriel upset Ryan Day's Buckeyes as Oregon fans stormed the field at Autzen Stadium.
After the last-second victory, fans stormed the field at Autzen Stadium as Gabriel embraced Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson
There were 15 NFL scouts in attendance for this game in the Oregon press box, scouting both the Ducks and the Buckeyes' many NFL Draft prospects. There are 14 teams are represented through these NFL scouts including the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and more.
The last time Oregon faced the Buckeyes in 2021, the Ducks also won in the Horseshoe with a major upset of 35-28.
In the second quarter, Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden spit on an Ohio State Buckeyes player and was ejected from the game. See the post below for more information.
Below are live score updates. Oregon vs. Ohio State kicked off at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The most recent updates are at the top.
Q4: Oregon Ducks WIN in a 32-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Q4 2:00: Noah Whittington carries to the 5-yard line before the 2-minute time-out.
Q4 02:21: Gabriel's pass incomplete to Evan Stewart. Pass interference called on Ohio State. Ball at 9-yard line. First and goal.
Q4 03:27: Dillon Gabriel passes to Terrance Ferguson for a gain of 26-yards.
OREGON 29, OHIO STATE 31
Q4 06:05 OHIO STATE SCORES: Ohio State kicks a 40-yard field goal.
Q4: After an incomplete pass from Will Howard to Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes are at fourth and 13-yards.
OREGON 29, OHIO STATE 28
Q4 13:24 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel takes a quarterback keeper to the house for a 27-yard touchdown.
FOURTH QUARTER
Q3 00:51: A bad snap leads to a fumble and recovery by Will Howard. Ohio State punts to Oregon.
Q3 03:43: Oregon goes for it on fourth and 2-yards. Dillon Gabriel's pass the the endzone is broken by Ohio State's Cody Simon. Ohio State gets the ball on their own 2-yard line.
Q3 06:22: Ducks go for it on fourth and 1-yard. Dillon Gabriel passes to Terrance Ferguson for a first down and 32-yard gain for Oregon.
Q3 07:18: Dillon Gabriel passes to Kenyon Sadiq and is incomplete. Pass interference called on Ohio State. A competing penalty for Oregon makes it still third down.
Q3 08:06: Nishad Strother ineligible player downfield for Oregon. Ohio State declines the penalty. First and 10 for Oregon.
OREGON 22, OHIO STATE 28
Q3 09:33 OHIO STATE SCORES: Will Howard passes to Jeremiah Smith for a 6-yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q3 12:32: Will Howard airs it out to Jeremiah Smith for a first down and gain of 38-yards.
Q3: Oregon KO's and punts to Ohio State, ending the drive.
Q3 14:28: Dillon Gabriel pass to Evan Stewart for a gain of 17-yards and a first down.
HALFTIME
Q2 00:12: Ohio State timeout. Their first of the half.
Q2 00:47: Matayo Uigalelei tackles TreVeyon Henderson for a pick up of 0 yards and a fourth and 1-yard. Ohio State punts on downs.
OREGON 22, OHIO STATE 21
Q2 01:17 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel passes deep to Tez Johnson who runs it in for a 48-yard Oregon touchdown. Kick is good.
OREGON 15, OHIO STATE 21
Q2 03:53 OHIO STATE SCORES: Emeko Egbuka catches a pass from Will Howard for a 15-yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q2 06:28: Oregon calls their second time-out of the half.
Q2 07:06: Matayo Uiagalelei tackles Quinshon Judkins for a 1-yard loss.
Q2 09:01: Injury timeout for Ohio State. Their second of the game. Offensive lineman Josh Simmons carted off the field.
OREGON 15, OHIO STATE 14
Q2 10:09 OREGON SCORES: Atticus Sappington makes a 27-yard field goal.
Q2 11:45: Traeshon Holden ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Q2 12:08: Dillon Gabriel passes deep to Traeshon Holden for 32-yard first down.
Q2 12:26: Ohio State fumbles on kick return, Oregon's Roger Saleapaga recovers. Oregon's ball.
OREGON 12, OHIO STATE 14
Q2 12:35 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel makes a 10-yard pass to Evan Stewart for an Oregon touchdown. Two point conversion by Kenyon Sadiq is shut down by Ohio State.
Q2 13:00: Jordan James with a two yard loss.
Q2 13:42: Dillon Gabriel makes a deep pass to Evan Stewart for a 69-yard first down. Where Stewart stepped out of bounds is under review. Review is confirmed as a first and goal.
Jordan Burch seen in sweats on the Oregon sideline.
OREGON 6, OHIO STATE 14
Q2 14:22 OHIO STATE SCORES: Quinshon Judkins rushes for a 1-yard touchdown. Kick is good.
SECOND QUARTER
Q1 00:19: TreVeyon Henderson rushes for 53-yards and an Ohio State first and goal. Time out for an injured player.
Q1 00:45: Atticus Sappington attempts a field goal and misses. Ohio State's ball.
Q1 4:47: After two false start penalties and a delay of game penalty, Ohio State turns over on downs.
Q1 05:50: Jamaree Caldwell tackles Emeka Egbuka for a two yard loss.
OREGON 6, OHIO STATE 7
Q1 05:51 OREGON SCORES: Jordan James rushes for a 3-yard touchdown. Two point conversion by Atticus Sappington is intercepted by Ohio State.
Q1 06:37: Jordan James rushes for a 25-yard first down.
Q1 06:47: Derrick Harmon tackles Quinshon Judkins and recovers the ball. Oregon first down. Play is under further review. Review is confirmed a fumble.
Q1 06:56: Will Howard hurried by Matayo Uigaleilei.
Q1 07:38: After an Oregon drive that lasted 18-yards, Oregon punts to Ohio State.
OREGON 0, OHIO STATE 7
Q1 10:00 OHIO STATE SCORES: Will Howard takes a quarterback keeper to the house for a 1-yard touchdown. Kick is good.
Q1 11:23: Ohio State's Will Howard passes 32 yards to Will Kacmarek for a first down.
Q1 12:10: After holding Ohio State to a fourth and 1-yard. Ohio State's Will Howard rushes for the first down.
FIRST QUARTER
Pregame: Jordan Burch noticeably absent from pregame drills.
INJURY REPORT
OREGON
QUESTIONABLE
1 Jordan Burch
OUT
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
17 Kyler Kasper
31 Zach Grisham
74 DaveIuli
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
OHIO STATE
OUT
28 TC Caffey (Season)
Entering this contest, Oregon has a range of positives and negatives. On the positive side, Oregon had a strong showing for their run game against Michigan State last week. The offensive line, the most questionable factor of Oregon’s offense at the beginning of the season, had one of their best games of the season under center Iapani “Poncho” Lalolou. Running back Jordan James carried the Ducks vs. the Spartans, with 166 yards and one touchdown off of 24 attempts.
Furthermore, Oregon’s defense shined against the Spartans, limiting them to two yards per rush. Teitum Tuioti, Jordan Burch, Derrick Harmon, Tysheem Johnson, and Bryce Boettcher are all at the top of their games, and will be key for the Ducks against the Buckeyes.
However, Burch’s status for the game is currently 'questionable', as the defensive end left Thursday’s practice with a leg injury.
When it comes to weaknesses for Oregon, you have to look at their passing game. Against Michigan State, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel had one of his worst games of the season. The transfer from Oklahoma had a 63 percent completion rate with two interceptions, and has picked up four interceptions in the Ducks’ last two games. Gabriel’s struggles to execute in the red zone was a big issue, with the Ducks going 4-6 in red zone attempts.
There’s also the issue of Oregon’s third down conversions. Oregon was 6-12 for trying to convert third downs.
Overall, several minor mistakes inhibited Oregon from a Michigan State full-out beatdown. Oregon can’t put up a half complete game or make the small mistakes that have been peppered throughout their passing game against the Spartans. Oregon’s best chance against an Ohio State that has outscored opponents this season 230-34, is their run game, as most points scored against the Buckeyes this season are through rushing touchdowns. Utilizing a heavy ground game with short passes from Gabriel is critical for the Ducks.
There’s also the return of former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, now Ohio State's offensive coordinator. While working with Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Kelly has reinvigorated Ohio State’s run game with strong seasonal performances from Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson.
Both teams are looking to make a big statement in a new Big Ten Conference, and Oregon’s team is the highest level of talent Ohio State has faced so far this season. Get ready for a close game.
The Oregon Ducks will be ready for the night in their all-black “Fly Era” uniforms. Inspired by the decade of Duck uniforms and athletes of before, these uniforms are an ode to the culture of Oregon football with their steele plate and carbon fiber wings, among other details.
“The diamond plate was inspired by a former player who liked the attitude of the heavy duty machinery and trucking and the wings were inspired by other players in ways. This was a fun way of - when we met with the Oregon players - we talked about ‘hey, we would love to find a way to honor all of these amazing eras of Oregon Football that has led to where we are today,” Quinn Van Horne of Van Horne Brands said.
