Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State: What Color Do Fans Wear in Autzen Stadium?
Week two of the Oregon Ducks 2024 football season has arrived! No. 7 Oregon will face the Boise State Broncos on September 7th at 7 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Fans are encouraged to wear black for the night game.
The Ducks have never beaten Boise State, with an 0-3 record against the Broncos.
Oregon hopes to extend its nonconference home winning streak to 34 games, which leads the nation for most consecutive. The last time the Ducks lost a nonconference home game? Sept. 20, 2008 - a 37-32 loss to this week's opponent, Boise State.
Here is the full “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
September 7th vs. Boise State - Wear Black
September 14th @ Oregon State - Wear Green
September 28th @ UCLA - Wear White
October 5th vs. Michigan State - Wear Yellow
October 12th vs. Ohio State - Wear Black
October 19th @ Purdue - Wear White
October 26th vs. Illinois - Wear Yellow
November 2nd @ Michigan - Wear White
November 9th vs. Maryland - Wear Green
November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White
November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green
Home games in bold
What will the Ducks football team be wearing? Oregon released it's uniform combination for its second game of the 2024 college football season and it does not disappoint. Check out the Big Ten patch on the front and the fighting Duck logo on the shoulder. The green jerseys with white pants and yellow details really pops.
The Ducks are very aware that Oregon has never beaten Boise State, according to coach Dan Lanning.
"We've talked.” said Lanning after practice on Wednesday. “Our players are aware of the history of this game, for sure. Excited to get the opportunity to step on the field."
Oregon faces the tough task of slowing down Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, after a six-touchdown performance in Boise State's season opener. Jeanty is predicted to be the first running back off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft by analysts. Coach Lanning called him the "best running back" he's seen since coaching at Oregon.
“One of the things that makes him so different, his ability to stiff arm right he does a really good job with that. Stiff arm," Lanning said. "You see it on film consistently.”
Oregon looks to bounce back after a lackluster week one performance. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks' stats looked good on paper in the 24-14 win over Idaho, but Oregon lacked explosive plays, gave up three sacks and got burned a few times on defense.
The Ducks are confident entering week two.
“They ain’t beat me,” said wide receiver Traeshon Holden Wednesday after practice. "Coach Lanning wasn't here when they won.”
The Eugene weather on Saturday is predicted to be a warm day with a high of 93 degrees and a low of 56 degrees. Oregon is an 18.5-point favorite vs. the Aggies.
