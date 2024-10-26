Oregon Ducks' Questionable Officiating: Missed Fumble Recovery Call vs. Illinois?
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are leading the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini 35-3 at halftime. In the second quarter, Oregon defenders Devon Jackson and Brandon Johnson sacked Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer for an 11-yard loss. The sack forced a punt from the Illinois offense, but the officials might have missed a fumble recovered by Oregon.
However, the ball appeared to come out of Altmyer's hands before he was down, and Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon made a clear recover of the fumble.
While Harmon made the recovery, Oregon outside linebacker Jaeden Moore punched the ball out of Altmyer's hands before his knee goes down. Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has preached the importance of attacking the ball and creating turnovers for Oregon's defense.
The play was not reviewed by officials. Instead, Illinois punted for 36 yards, and the Oregon offense scored six plays later to take a 28-3 lead.
This is the second game of the season in which the officiating has been questionable when it comes to turnovers and reviews. Against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa appeared to come up with an interception after fighting for the ball with the Ohio State receiver.
Similarly to Harmon's fumble recover, the officials in the Ohio State game never reviewed the play.
Fans could make the argument that Oregon coach Dan Lanning should have called a timeout to give the replay official more time to make a decision. Against Illinois, the Ducks had already burned one of their first-half timeouts, so Lanning's decision to hold them is understandable.
Despite the questionable call from the officials, the Ducks dominated in the first half. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 16 of 20 passes, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns in the first two quarters. Already an incredible stat line, Gabriel added a fourth score with a seven-yard rushing touchdown.
Gabriel has already connected with wide receiver Tez Johnson five times, including a 31-yard completion for a touchdown. Johnson showed off his ability to gain yards after the catch, and dove into the corner of the end zone.
Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe is continuing to break out. He caught a deep ball from Dillon Gabriel over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Ducks are also taking care of business on the ground, led by running back Noah Whittington who is averaging nine yards a carry at halftime.
If the Ducks are able to hold onto the large lead, Gabriel's night should end relatively early.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Starting vs. Bears After Jayden Daniels Injury?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Illinois Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson, Gary Bryant Jr. Returning?
MORE: No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 20 Illinois, How to Watch, Preview, Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Loud Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Compares Marriage Proposal to Win vs. Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Front-Runners For 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis? Georgia Decommit