Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois After Spitting Ejection

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning announced that wide receiver Traeshon Holden will be available in Oregon's game against the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini. Holden was ejected in Oregon's victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes for spitting on Buckeyes defensive back Davison Igbinosun. Holden did not play last Friday vs. Purdue.

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) after he was penalized for spitting during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) after he was penalized for spitting during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After Wednesday's practice, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning announced that wide receiver Traeshon Holden will be available for Oregon's game against the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.

Holden was ejected in Oregon's 32-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes for spitting on Buckeyes defensive back Davison Igbinosun on October 12.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden as Holden is ejected over a spitting incid
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden as Holden is ejected over a spitting incident as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Holden did not play last week vs. Purdue but he did travel with the team. Coach Lanning said that he was "extremely disappointed" with Holden and the program would handle discipline internally. It's unlikely Oregon will ever release official word on the punishment severity, but it appears that came in the form of a suspension for the Purdue game.

"Yeah, he'll be available," Lanning said on Holden vs. Illinois.

The 6-foot-3 senior, Holden released an apology after the win over the Buckeyes. In that game, he finished with one catch for 32 yards.

"Moving forward, I am committed to making meaningful changes, not only in managing my emotions during competition but in setting a better example for my teammates and the broader community," Holden wrote. "I am determined to demonstrate growth and maturity, both on and off the field, and I hope to earn back the trust of those I've let down."

Holden and No. 1 Oregon will host Illinois in a Top-20 matchup in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

With Big Ten conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line, getting Holden back on the field is a boost for Oregon's offense. This season, Holden had a touchdown catch in three consecutive games against Boise State, Oregon State and UCLA. Through his six games played in 2024, Holden has 306 receiving yards on 20 catches.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium Saturday,
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. / Chris Pietsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The undefeated Ducks are led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who owns the best completion percentage in the nation (77 percent.) Gabriel also ranks eighth nationally in passer rating (173.33), ninth in both passing yards per game (299.71) and completions (174) and tied for 15th in passing touchdowns (15.)

Gabriel is turning the head of Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

“Is he the most talented quarterback we've probably seen? Probably so,” said Henry on Gabriel. “And it's not just because of his skill set. I think it's a combination of what he can do in the pocket, what he can do when he leaves the pocket, the player who he's handing the ball off to, and the guys who he's throwing the ball to.” 

Oregon is one of 10 remaining undefeated teams in college football after a 35-0 win at Purdue last Friday.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

