Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois After Spitting Ejection
After Wednesday's practice, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning announced that wide receiver Traeshon Holden will be available for Oregon's game against the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.
Holden was ejected in Oregon's 32-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes for spitting on Buckeyes defensive back Davison Igbinosun on October 12.
Holden did not play last week vs. Purdue but he did travel with the team. Coach Lanning said that he was "extremely disappointed" with Holden and the program would handle discipline internally. It's unlikely Oregon will ever release official word on the punishment severity, but it appears that came in the form of a suspension for the Purdue game.
"Yeah, he'll be available," Lanning said on Holden vs. Illinois.
The 6-foot-3 senior, Holden released an apology after the win over the Buckeyes. In that game, he finished with one catch for 32 yards.
"Moving forward, I am committed to making meaningful changes, not only in managing my emotions during competition but in setting a better example for my teammates and the broader community," Holden wrote. "I am determined to demonstrate growth and maturity, both on and off the field, and I hope to earn back the trust of those I've let down."
Holden and No. 1 Oregon will host Illinois in a Top-20 matchup in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
With Big Ten conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line, getting Holden back on the field is a boost for Oregon's offense. This season, Holden had a touchdown catch in three consecutive games against Boise State, Oregon State and UCLA. Through his six games played in 2024, Holden has 306 receiving yards on 20 catches.
The undefeated Ducks are led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who owns the best completion percentage in the nation (77 percent.) Gabriel also ranks eighth nationally in passer rating (173.33), ninth in both passing yards per game (299.71) and completions (174) and tied for 15th in passing touchdowns (15.)
Gabriel is turning the head of Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.
“Is he the most talented quarterback we've probably seen? Probably so,” said Henry on Gabriel. “And it's not just because of his skill set. I think it's a combination of what he can do in the pocket, what he can do when he leaves the pocket, the player who he's handing the ball off to, and the guys who he's throwing the ball to.”
Oregon is one of 10 remaining undefeated teams in college football after a 35-0 win at Purdue last Friday.
