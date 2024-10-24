Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel Compares Marriage Proposal to Win vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is no stranger to big moments, and getting down on one knee in front of the love of his life certainly qualifies.
On Sept. 1, Gabriel proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Zo Caswell, a day after making his Oregon debut in a 24-14 win over Idaho.
"My boyfriend Dillon is never nervous, so I think I take on the nerves for both of us," Caswell said of Gabriel ahead Oregon debut in an exclusive with Oregon Ducks on SI.
Little did she know that he was feeling nerves for a different reason.
During a recent interview with On3's J.D. PicKell, Gabriel compared the big-game pressure of his marriage proposal to the massive 32-31 win Oregon secured over the then-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 12, saying that he certainly felt butterflies in both cases.
"I would say different, but similar in many ways," Gabriel told PicKell. "I think the butterflies are real. That big-game atmosphere I'd say for both. It was a lot of fun in both of them as well, but so different and just a crazy feeling. To be honest, when you do make that decision in your life and get to ask the perfect person in your life to marry you, it's like the best thing ever, but the most butterflying feeling ever, too."
"So it's a weird combination," Gabriel continued. "But I get to celebrate that (win) and then also she was the first person I got to hug and kiss right after the game. So definitely my rock, and someone that has been there for me through it all, so can't thank her enough."
As the Buckeyes were driving down the field in the final minute at Autzen Stadium, Gabriel could hardly look as he watched from the sideline helpless, hoping that his defense could get a stop. Ohio State was right on the edge of field-goal range, but a wild finish that ended with Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard sliding as zeros hit the clock secured a heart-pounding win for the Ducks.
Gabriel finished the game 23 of 34 passing for 341 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added four carries for 32 yards, most of which came on his 27-yard rushing touchdown with 13:20 to play in the fourth quarter.
After taking down Ohio State, the Ducks didn't blink. They proceeded to stomp Purdue in a 35-0 road win six days later.
Now at No. 1 in the country, Gabriel and the Ducks will look to keep their undefeated season going on Saturday at home against No. 20 Illinois.
