Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Illinois Fighting Illini In Autzen Stadium
With major Big Ten conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
It is a momentous matchup for the undefeated Ducks, who have a chance to earn another victory over a ranked opponent. A win would be Oregon's third this season over a team currently in the top 25 of the AP poll (No. 4 Ohio State, No. 17 Boise State.)
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear yellow on Saturday vs. Illinois in Autzen Stadium.
Here is the full “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
October 26th vs. Illinois - Wear Yellow
November 2nd @ Michigan - Wear White
November 9th vs. Maryland - Wear Green
November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White
November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green
*Home games in bold
HOW TO WATCH: The Ducks (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) and Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 26. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and Illinois is ranked No. 20. Oregon is the No. 1 ranked team in the nation for the first time since 2012. UO is 6-1 all-time when ranked No. 1.
UPSET ALERT? Illinois has played the No. 1 team in the country 15 times. Most recently in 2007, Illinois beat Ohio State to shock the college football world. Illinois is 3-14 all-time against opponents ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press/coaches poll, or in the Bowl Championship Series/College Football Playoff rankings.
RECORD WATCH: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the nation with a 77.0 completion percentage and is the only FBS quarterback above 75.0 percent.
RECORD WATCH PT. 2: Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson is No. 5 nationally with 57 receptions through seven games, just 29 shy of his UO record of 86 from 2023.
FUN FACT: Oregon recorded its first shutout since 2012 and its first road shutout since 1992 last week at Purdue when the Ducks cruised to a 35-0 victory.
RECORDS: OREGON DUCKS (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) vs. ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)
ODDS: Oregon is a massive 21.5-point favorite vs. Illinois
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, OR
TV: CBS
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE: Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning on Illinois coach Bret Bielema:
"Coach Bielema’s done an unbelievable job there at Illinois. He’s a guy that I followed throughout my career even back to his days when he was at Iowa and Kansas State and Wisconsin as a young defensive coach. Then, what he’s been able to do there at Illinois is really impressive. I’ve always felt like watching his teams they have a clear identity. They don’t beat themselves. They play really hard. They’re physical. I think all those things show up with this team as well."
MORE: Big Ten Title Game Tiebreaker Scenarios: Undefeated Oregon Ducks, Penn State, Indiana
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Injury Updates: Terrance Ferguson, Jordan Burch
MORE: Emotional Sabrina Ionescu, Nyara Sabally Celebrate WNBA Title With New York Liberty
MORE: Marcus Mariota Scores Two Touchdowns In Washington Win: Jayden Daniels' Rib Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Commit Demetri Manning: 'I Am Not' Flipping
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Cashes Oregon Ducks Bet vs. Ohio State Alum
MORE: Was Oregon Ducks Receiver Traeshon Holden Suspended vs. Purdue Boilermakers?