How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation for the first time in 12 years. The Ducks moved to No. 1 in the rankings last week after Texas lost to Georgia and following the Oregon's historic victory over Ohio State on Oct. 12.
Now that the Ducks have taken the top spot in the poll, the real challenge lies in staying there.
The Ducks are gearing up to play No. 20 Illinois at home in Autzen Stadium. Illinois is coming off a statement win, taking down the Michigan Wolverines last weekend, and moving to 3-1 in Big Ten play.
How to Watch
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will host the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Preview
Oregon and Illinois are meeting for the third time, with their most recent matchup in 1995. The Ducks hold a 2-1 record over the Fighting Illini and are looking to improve that record on Saturday.
Eugene, Oregon will be the furthest Illinois travels all season. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said the team will be leaving on Thursday and will spend Friday in Eugene, but he doesn’t think it’ll affect the players too much.
Illinois enters the game ranked No. 20 in the nation with a chance to upset the No. 1 Oregon Ducks. Illinois is no stranger to pulling off big upsets in crucial moments. Illinois is fresh off a ranked win over No. 24 Michigan, where the Illini were 5.5-point underdogs. Earlier in the season, the Illini upset Nebraska when the Cornhuskers were 9.5-point favorites. Illinois won that game 31-24.
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer comes into Eugene on a roll. The junior quarterback has thrown 15 touchdowns this season for 1,506 yards.
Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin will also need to have a big game to have success at Oregon. Franklin has been a key target for Altmyer this season. Altmyer has relied on Franklin in third down situations to pick up first downs.
Overall, Illinois’ offense has looked good in recent games. However, they will now have to face Oregon’s highly-physical defense.
Oregon is ranked 15th in total defensive yards allowed. The Ducks have allowed more than 400 yards once this season, and that was against an explosive Ohio State offense. Oregon’s defense has also tallied 20 sacks this season, placing them 18th in the nation.
Offensively, Oregon also poses a threat to Illinois’ defense. Led by starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oregon’s offense has proven itself to be one of the best in college football.
“Is he the most talented quarterback we've probably seen? Probably so,” said Aaron Henry, Illinois’ defensive coordinator, of Gabriel. “And it's not just because of his skill set. I think it's a combination of what he can do in the pocket, what he can do when he leaves the pocket, the player who he's handing the ball off to, and the guys who he's throwing the ball to.”
Oregon receiver Tez Johnson has been a key target for Gabriel throughout the season, catching 57 passes for 536 yards and seven touchdowns.
Evan Stewart has also been an instrumental piece of Oregon’s offense. The junior receiver out of Texas A&M has scored 3 touchdowns on the season, catching 27 passes for 427 yards, including 149 yards on just seven catches against Ohio State.
Another factor that shouldn’t be overlooked is the environment the Fighting Illini will have to play in. Autzen Stadium is arguably the loudest stadium in the Big Ten, making Eugene an increasingly difficult travel destination.
Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said preparing for the crowd noise is “priority number one” for his unit.
“Everybody from A to Z talks about how loud the environment is, maybe the loudest place in the country,” said Lunney. “I thought we handled (crowd noise) really well against Nebraska, but against Penn State we didn’t handle it as well.”
Prediction
Oregon heads into Saturday’s matchup against Illinois as the favorite, and for good reason. The Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation and have a talented offense and highly physical defense, making them a hard team to beat. Given Oregon's recent dominant performance against Purdue, a team that Illinois struggled to defeat in overtime, the Ducks are primed to outplay the Illini in their upcoming game.
Score: Oregon 43, Illinois 10
