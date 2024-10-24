Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten: Loudest In College Football?
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks have a true home field advantage in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The small stadium, by Big Ten standards, holds around 60,000 people but the ruckus crowd is earning a reputation in the Big Ten conference.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning wanted the Ducks to be "that team out west" in Oregon's inaugural season in the Big Ten conference as many programs take their first trips to Eugene. While the Ducks' uniforms and facilities are flashy, the undefeated Oregon program also shows off it's substance, grit and dedicated fan base.
"When they come play that team out west, they should be a little bit nervous," said coach Lanning in Oregon's insightful documentary series.
Compared to other Big Ten stadiums, Ducks fans are extremely close to the field in Autzen Stadium. The field is also sunken, creating a bubble of noise. The noise level holds an impressive strength throughout the whole game, not just on third down plays.
The Ducks have hosted two Big Ten teams so far this season, with No. 20 Illinois making the trip this Saturday, Oct. 26. All three teams - Michigan State, Ohio State and Illinois - have made statements about Autzen Stadium and Ducks fans.
It appears, Oregon is truly becoming that team out west.
After Oregon beat the Buckeyes, 32-31, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard said Autzen Stadium could have been the difference in the outcome of the game.
“It was a tough place to play," Howard said. "I think you take some of that some of that stuff out of the picture, being at a neutral site or if we were at home maybe it’s a different outcome. I was impressed. I’m not going to lie. It was a loud place to play.”
“It was up there man, I’m not going to lie, they brought it,” Howard continued. “For me, I thought it was a smaller stadium but it got loud. I don’t know what it was about the shape the stadium but it got very loud on the field, especially down there at the end. I think the fact that it was a really good game the whole time kind of kept them in it and credit to them man, they had a good atmosphere."
Word has spread.
For the incoming No. 20 Illinois Fighting Ilini, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said preparing for the crowd noise in Eugene is “priority number one” for his unit.
“Everybody from A to Z talks about how loud the environment is, maybe the loudest place in the country,” said Lunney.
For Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith, returning to Eugene was a homecoming of sorts. Smith coached at Oregon State from 2018-2023, which included a 2-3 record against the Ducks.
"Tough atmosphere,” Smith said. “I know the place, it’s definitely an exciting fan base that feels like they can impact the game. These are the type of games you love playing in … We know through experience how tough it is – that atmosphere and where we’re playing at so we’re going to prep our guys for a tough environment.”
Oregon beat Smith's Spartans, 31-10, on Oct. 4.
“I was focused on the task, and this is a hostile place," Smith said.
The Ducks player revel playing in front of their home crowd, or as Oregon receiver Evan Stewart called it, a "one-of-a-kind" environment.
After games in Autzen Stadium, coach Lanning is quick to thank the Oregon fans.
"Anybody got a heart monitor? What an unbelievable atmosphere tonight," coach Lanning said after Oregon's win over Ohio State. "Our fans, man, they made such a difference. We’re so proud of them."
Another point of pride for Oregon fans are the positive reviews from visiting Big Ten fans who make the trip to Autzen Stadium.
Overall, the top-ranked Ducks and Oregon fans in Autzen Stadium are off to a hot start in the 2024 college football season. Without official decibel levels from 2024, Autzen Stadium cannot earn the loudest stadium in college football title. However, there is no doubt the hostile environment has impacted the game.
... and that could almost make you want to "Shout!"
