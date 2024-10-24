Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten: Loudest In College Football?

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks have a true home field advantage in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The small stadium, by Big Ten standards, holds around 60,000 people but the ruckus crowd is earning a reputation in the Big Ten conference. Oregon coach Dan Lanning raves about Ducks fans while other Big Ten coaches and players have commented on the hostile environment.

Bri Amaranthus

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks have a true home field advantage in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The small stadium, by Big Ten standards, holds around 60,000 people but the ruckus crowd is earning a reputation in the Big Ten conference.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning wanted the Ducks to be "that team out west" in Oregon's inaugural season in the Big Ten conference as many programs take their first trips to Eugene. While the Ducks' uniforms and facilities are flashy, the undefeated Oregon program also shows off it's substance, grit and dedicated fan base.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When they come play that team out west, they should be a little bit nervous," said coach Lanning in Oregon's insightful documentary series.

Compared to other Big Ten stadiums, Ducks fans are extremely close to the field in Autzen Stadium. The field is also sunken, creating a bubble of noise. The noise level holds an impressive strength throughout the whole game, not just on third down plays.

The Ducks have hosted two Big Ten teams so far this season, with No. 20 Illinois making the trip this Saturday, Oct. 26. All three teams - Michigan State, Ohio State and Illinois - have made statements about Autzen Stadium and Ducks fans.

It appears, Oregon is truly becoming that team out west.

Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) looks up as time runs out on the clock against the Oreg
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) looks up as time runs out on the clock against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After Oregon beat the Buckeyes, 32-31, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard said Autzen Stadium could have been the difference in the outcome of the game.

“It was a tough place to play," Howard said. "I think you take some of that some of that stuff out of the picture, being at a neutral site or if we were at home maybe it’s a different outcome. I was impressed. I’m not going to lie. It was a loud place to play.”

“It was up there man, I’m not going to lie, they brought it,” Howard continued. “For me, I thought it was a smaller stadium but it got loud. I don’t know what it was about the shape the stadium but it got very loud on the field, especially down there at the end. I think the fact that it was a really good game the whole time kind of kept them in it and credit to them man, they had a good atmosphere."

llinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines dur
Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Word has spread.

For the incoming No. 20 Illinois Fighting Ilini, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said preparing for the crowd noise in Eugene is “priority number one” for his unit. 

“Everybody from A to Z talks about how loud the environment is, maybe the loudest place in the country,” said Lunney.

For Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith, returning to Eugene was a homecoming of sorts. Smith coached at Oregon State from 2018-2023, which included a 2-3 record against the Ducks.

"Tough atmosphere,” Smith said. “I know the place, it’s definitely an exciting fan base that feels like they can impact the game. These are the type of games you love playing in … We know through experience how tough it is – that atmosphere and where we’re playing at so we’re going to prep our guys for a tough environment.”

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith talk before the game as the Ducks h
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith talk before the game as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon beat Smith's Spartans, 31-10, on Oct. 4.

“I was focused on the task, and this is a hostile place," Smith said.

The Ducks player revel playing in front of their home crowd, or as Oregon receiver Evan Stewart called it, a "one-of-a-kind" environment.

After games in Autzen Stadium, coach Lanning is quick to thank the Oregon fans.

"Anybody got a heart monitor? What an unbelievable atmosphere tonight," coach Lanning said after Oregon's win over Ohio State. "Our fans, man, they made such a difference. We’re so proud of them."

Another point of pride for Oregon fans are the positive reviews from visiting Big Ten fans who make the trip to Autzen Stadium.

Overall, the top-ranked Ducks and Oregon fans in Autzen Stadium are off to a hot start in the 2024 college football season. Without official decibel levels from 2024, Autzen Stadium cannot earn the loudest stadium in college football title. However, there is no doubt the hostile environment has impacted the game.

... and that could almost make you want to "Shout!"

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois

MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dallas Wilson Shines, Dakorien Moore Falters: Recruits Update

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium

MORE: Big Ten Title Game Tiebreaker Scenarios: Undefeated Oregon Ducks, Penn State, Indiana

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Injury Updates: Terrance Ferguson, Jordan Burch

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Front-Runners For 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis? Georgia Decommit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Commit Demetri Manning: 'I Am Not' Flipping 

MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Challenges Big Ten Officiating On Final Play vs. Oregon Ducks

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football