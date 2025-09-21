Oregon Ducks' Interesting Betting Odds vs. Penn State Released
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions, which will kick off on Sept. 27 and is a highly anticipated matchup. The Oregon Ducks are coming off a win against the Oregon State Beavers, 41-7.
The two programs met in the Big Ten Conference Championship last season, with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks walking out with the win.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 3.5-point underdogs against the Penn State Nittany Lions on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is +140, and the point total is set at 52.5.
Can Oregon Start Quick vs. Penn State?
The Oregon Ducks may have gotten the win against Oregon State, but they are coming off back-to-back games with slower starts. While the Ducks regroup quickly, Penn State will not be an easy opponent to do this against. Oregon’s offense must stay poised and get into the end zone.
Through four weeks, the Ducks have had one of the most productive offenses in college football. The offensive line has been a game-changer for the Ducks, only allowing one sack so far. The unit has also created holes to boost the run game.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has passed for 962 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. Oregon also has three players with over 100 rushing yards, with running back Jayden Limar leading the team with 215 yards and three touchdowns.
The Ducks are coming off a matchup where Moore threw four passing touchdowns, all to different players. Wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr., Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq each had a touchdown reception against Oregon State. Spreading the ball around against the Penn State defense will be a key to victory for the Ducks.
After giving up a touchdown in the first quarter of the game, the Oregon Ducks' defense quickly regrouped, and the Beavers went the remainder of the game scoreless. Up until the game against Oregon State, the Ducks had not allowed an opponent to score in the first quarter.
This could be Oregon's biggest game of the regular season, and a win could show just how strong the Ducks are. The defense will have to show up against Penn State to help lead the Ducks to a win.
Oregon Enter Matchup As Underdogs
For the first time this season, the Oregon Ducks are entering a game as the underdogs. Despite not being the favorite to win, Oregon is predicted to keep it close and could pull off the upset.
The Nittany Lions are also undefeated, and as the No. 2-ranked team, they are entering the game as the favorites. There are a couple of reasons outside of the ranking as to why the Nittany Lions are the favorites.
In week 4 of the season, Penn State had a bye, entering the game with fresh legs. The Ducks have yet to have a bye, and that could play a role in the matchup.
One of the most challenging aspects of the game is that not only are the Ducks traveling, but Oregon will face the Nittany Lions during the annual Penn State White Out. This is one of the most hostile environments in college football, and the team will have to prepare for what could be the loudest opposing crowd they will face this season.
The Oregon Ducks’ defense will face their toughest offense yet. Despite being undefeated, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has faced some early struggles, passing for 626 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. With how well Oregon has done defending the pass, the Ducks can shut down Allar quickly.
The Ducks will have to stop a dynamic duo in the backfield, with running backs Kaytron Allen with 273 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Nicholas Singleton with 179 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The running backs are in their fourth season in the league, and are two of the top running backs in college football.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions will kick off on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
