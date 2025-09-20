Live Score Updates: Oregon Ducks Take on Oregon State Beavers in 129th Rivalry Game
Entering their in-state rivalry game off a less than perfect 34-14 win on the road against the Northwestern Wildcats, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks are looking to control the clock at Autzen Stadium and extend their win streak in the last meeting between the Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers until 2027.
Offensively, the Ducks were hot and cold against Northwestern last week. Dante Moore had an almost impressive report card, going 16-20 with 178 yards and one touchdown throwing. However, the Heisman Trophy hopeful was picked off for the first time this season in the second half.
The run game slightly struggled with starting running back Noah Whittington "questionable" on the injury report and not entering last week's game. True freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. shined, led the Ducks in rushing yards with 94 yards and one touchdown off five attempts.
The offensive line anchored by offensive tackle Alex Harkey and center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu held down the trenches for 5.9 average yards per rush compared to the Wildcats' 4.8 yards per rush.
Oregon's key to defeating their 0-3 rival in the Beavers is stopping the pass game with starting junior quarterback Maalik Murphy and wide receiver Trent Walker. Walker was the lead receiver for the Beavers last year, and Murphy is a gun slinger with 896 yards and six touchdowns on the season. However, the Duke transfer also has five interceptions as well.
"He gave us some trouble last year, and I think that there are moments that they're really close this year offensively, there's been some, you know, some drops at times," Dan Lanning said of Walker. "But you know, he's been a guy that's performed consistently and is there to make big plays for him. You always have to be aware of where he's at, how they utilize him in formations, and they move him around. So he's certainly a threat."
To stop the Beavers, the Ducks need to bring a strong front seven defensively that can hold, even in the fourth quarter stretch. Leaning on defensive veterans like defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei will be crucial to win this battle of the I-5 teams.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.
PREGAME
Oregon Ducks Injury Report
QUESTIONABLE
Noah Whittington, running back
Dylan Williams, linebacker
Vander Ploog, tight end
OUT
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Justius Lowe, wide receiver
Dorian Brew, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
Oregon Linebacker Throws Shots at Beavers
The in-state rivalry between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers is long known to be full of harsh exchanges on and off the field.
This week is no different, with starting Beaver quarterback Maalik Murphy responding to junior Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon calling the Beavers "little bros" to Oregon.
“It’s a big rivalry game. Everybody pop out in Oregon. Just from being here, that they’re our little bros, and we go out there and kick their a**," Mixon said on Tuesday.
"I love it. You know, competitive spirit. I don't really focus on the talk or anything like that, other guys, media. I'm just focused on the team and whatever we do in practice and how we can prepare to get better and go out there and put our best foot forward," Murphy said.
A Game That Just Means More
Throughout the week, Duck athletes shared their thoughts on the history of this 129 game rivalry. No one said it better than Eugene, Oregon native and Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
"I'm going to enjoy this one and come Saturday I'm bringing it my all," Boettcher said of the rivalry, "I'd like to play OSU every single year for the rest of my life. You know it's a good, it wakes you up. I'm excited every week to play football but this one definitely gets you up for sure."
“The game means a lot to me, regardless, but hearing our players talk about it, hearing former players like Ryan Walk [current offensive line graduate assistant and Eugene, Oregon native] talk about this game like that, it definitely makes me want to go out there and execute at a high level, you know? And Bryce [Boettcher, linebacker and Eugene, Oregon native] is certainly one of those games that it means a lot to," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Practice That 'Wasn't Up To Standard'
MORE: Isaiah World Reveals How He Went From No. 1 Transfer To Oregon Ducks Enforcer
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oregon State In Autzen Stadium
The Significance of 2025's Rivalry
Oregon's 2025 rivalry game against the Beavers will likely mark the last contest between these two teams until 2027, as both the Ducks and Beavers have filled their nonconference scheduling for 2026.
“The challenge will be that we will always need seven home games. … And if there’s ever a scenario where that home-and-home with Oregon State impacts our ability to have seven home games, then we’d have to revisit," said Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens.
Oregon and Oregon State did reach a deal to continue their famous rivalry for six years starting in 2027. For now, the over 120 year back and forth between the Ducks and Beavers stays alive.
Shoe Duck Uniform Arrives
On Sunday, the Ducks released their new uniform honoring two Oregon staples.
With a black uniform base etched with gold and white marble detailing, the "Shoe Duck" uniform is a tribute to Nike co-founder and philanthropist Phil Knight and former Oregon track coach Bill Bowerman.
According to Oregon Football's Instagram post about the "Shoe Duck" helmet, the textured wings on one side of the helmet signify the green goddess of victory, Nike, which inspired the sportswear company's name.
The other side are the "classic Oregon wings" honoring the legacy of the football team.
Funny enough, one of Knight's private jets (the G650 N1KE) has the same motif on the tail of the craft, with one Nike goddess wing on one side and an Oregon Duck wing on the other.
Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated wrote a deep dive about the "Shoe Duck" uniform here.
Boettcher, in partnership with Oregon's uniform committee, specifically chose the Oregon and Oregon State rivalry game to debut this design.
The History of Oregon's Big Rivalry
Oregon currently holds the winning record over the Beavers with a total record of 68-51-10 and a home record of 44-29-8. The Ducks are currently on a two year win streak, with the Beavers clinching three of the last ten years of victories.
The Ducks played their first game against the Beavers in 1894 at historic Hayward Field. The Beavers won that first match-up 0-12.
There's been seven match-ups played in Portland at what is now known as Providence Park. The Platypus Trophy was awarded to the winning team from 1959-1961 until it was lost for over 40 years. When discovered, the trophy was once again awarded to the winner starting in 2007.