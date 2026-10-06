Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. UCLA Bruins In Autzen Stadium

EUGENE - The No. 13 Oregon Ducks host a top-25 matchup in Autzen Stadium against one of the biggest surprise teams in college football. The No. 21 UCLA Bruins are traveling to Eugene, undefeated and highly motivated.

The Bruins are 4-0 to open a season for the first time since 2022 and led by new coach Bob Chesney, who the Ducks faced in the first round of the College Football Playoff in 2025 when he coached James Madison.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; The Oregon Duck cheerleaders fire up the crowd perform prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are carrying a significant streat into Saturday, as UCLA hasn’t won at Autzen since 2004. Oregon has won eight straight home meetings against the Bruins.

Each game, fans are encouraged to wear a certain color for the 2026 football schedule, even for away games.

What color do Oregon fans wear on Saturday? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear black at Autzen Stadium.

Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of the Big Ten game, including the latest Eugene weather forecast, TV information and pregame quotes from coach Dan Lanning.

GoDucks

WEATHER REPORT: The forecast for Eugene on Saturday afternoon is ever-changing but currently looks like ideal football-playing weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Five Things Ducks Fans Should Know

1. Oregon’s College Football Playoff Chances

The Oregon-UCLA showdown carries major College Football Playoff stakes for both teams. ESPN’s Playoff Predictor has Oregon with a 38 percent chance of making the CFP. UCLA has a 12 percent chance.

The one-loss Ducks are currently "on the wrong side of the bubble" per ESPN's prediction. However the Ducks have two more ranked opponents in No. 21 UCLA and No. 5 Ohio State, so there is plenty of football to be played.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bunn

2. Dante Moore Is Back At Practice

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore suffered a concussion as the Ducks beat USC on the road. After a scary hit, he was rushed to the hopsital in an ambulance. Oregon is coming off its bye week and Moore participated in practice on Monday. Specifically, Moore was wearing a helmet, in shoulder pads and throwing the football, per Ducks coach Dan Lanning.

His availability will be closely monitored as the Ducks release an official injury report on Wednesday. It is expected that backup quarterback Dylan Raiola will lead the team is Moore has not cleared concussion protocol.

UCLA is preparing for both quarterbacks.

"The other guy's not bad, right?" Chesney said about Raiola. "There's not a giant drop off between the two of those guys."

Oregon QB Dylan Raiola takes the time to greet Ducks fans after beating USC.



Coming in for the injured Dante Moore, Raiola went 19/25 for 289 yards and 2 TDs. https://t.co/iUsUvth94Z pic.twitter.com/jIvqgJtuSw — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

3. Third Down

Oregon leads the nation in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 21.2 percent of their attempts (11-of-52). In the Ducks’ last two games, opponents went only 2-of-20 ... a 10 percent conversion rate.

4. Oregon's New Uniforms

Oregon’s “Origin of Speed” uniforms are packed with unique details. Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan suggested the new “Green Strike” shade, inspired by the seats at Hayward Field. The perforated numbers nod to Bill Bowerman’s waffle iron shoe designs, and brown cushioning inside the cleats mimics Hayward’s original clay and cinder track.

Also, the uniform’s “O” includes six lanes, with lanes four and five distinguished to honor Spencer Webb and Khyree Jackson (their jersey numbers.)

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore in "Origin of Speed," the last uniforms of "Generation O" between Nike and Oregon. | Nike

5. High Scoring

UCLA has outscored its opponents 179-75 through four games. Oregon ranks. No. 4 nationally, averaging 47.5 points and 505.5 yards per game.

HOW TO WATCH: OREGON DUCKS (2-1) and USC TROJANS kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Memorial Coliseum. The TV broadcast for the game is NBC.

POLLS: Oregon opened the 2026 season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches' Polls, the highest preseason ranking in program history. After losing to Oklahoma State and then beating USC on the road, the Ducks have bounced around and now are ranked No. 13.

UCLA is ranked No. 21 and Chesney warned his team to not pay attention to the poll.

“If you pay attention to this number, it will go away, right?” Chesney said.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ODDS: The Oregon Ducks are 11.5-point favorites against UCLA on FanDuel SportsBook. The over/under is listed at 59.5 total points.

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Ore.

TV: CBS

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QUOTABLE: Lanning pinpoints one thing UCLA is doing really well:

"They've been playing really good ball in the fourth quarter, really good ball in the second half, and really, frankly, pulling away from people when they get in those moments in games where they keep their foot on the gas. So, it's a real challenge for us. They do some really good things, and we're excited for that challenge.”

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