Oregon Ducks Injury Report Provides One Key Change Ahead of UCLA

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks have won five straight games against their former Pac-12 foe, the No. 21 UCLA Bruins. The Ducks hope to extend that streak to six in what should be one of the most exciting games of the Week 6 college football slate.

Already with two wins over ranked opponents, the No. 23 Boise State Broncos and the No. 19 USC Trojans, the Ducks also look to add to their impressive College Football Playoff resume with a victory over an undefeated Bruins squad led by first-year coach Bob Chesney.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on before a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks will be facing their first full game without star quarterback Dante Moore, who remains in concussion protocol after his brutal hit in the second quarter of the 41-27 win over the Trojans on Sept. 26.

That means the Ducks will rally around backup quarterback Dylan Raiola for Saturday’s top-25 showdown against the Bruins. Here’s a look at the Ducks' injuries, per Friday’s Big Ten availability report. It only provides one change from Thursday, with Aaron Flowers now listed as out after being considered doubtful.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins

Out

WR Jeremiah McClellan

QB Dante Moore

DB Aaron Flowers

RB Simeon Price

LB Brayden Platt

OL Trent Ferguson

WR Jack Ressler

Questionable

DB Aaron Scott Jr.

Oregon Ducks Offensive Injuries Continue

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other than the notable injury to star quarterback Dante Moore, several other key pieces on the Ducks' offense are listed as out for the matchup against the Bruins. One of those players who remains out is wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan. The sophomore wide receiver has been out since the Ducks' 84-0 home win over the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18 with a broken foot.

During his absence, several players in the Ducks' wide receiver room have had to step up, most notably Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. Freshman wide receiver Messiah Hampton has also earned a place in the spotlight for the Ducks, as in four games this season, he's recorded 14 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds have the Ducks as 10.5-point favorites over the Bruins, this is a UCLA team that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The Bruins, who went 3-9 last season, have seen a remarkable turnaround under former James Madison Dukes coach Bob Chesney as they look to continue to put the college football world on notice with an upset win on Saturday against the Ducks.

The Bruins are rolling as all four of their wins this season were won by double digits, and despite the odds, fans shouldn’t be surprised if this is a one-possession game, even if the Ducks eventually emerge as the winners.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava and former JMU running back Wayne Knight will challenge the Ducks' defense in what could be an offensive shootout on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The over/under line, per DraftKings Sportsbook, is currently 58.5 points.

The Ducks and Bruins will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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