Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Ticket Prices Show Just How Much the Game Matters

With a 3-1 record after the bye week, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks are set to return to action on Saturday against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. It’ll be another tough test for coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon squad, as a win over UCLA will further improve an already strong College Football Playoff resume.

Given what’s on the line for both teams in Saturday’s top-25 showdown, ticket prices at Autzen Stadium are definitely a reflection of how important this game between the Ducks and Bruins is to the Big Ten title and CFP race.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches game play against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the latest listings on SeatGeek, Oregon and UCLA fans can get into Autzen Stadium for as low as $89 for standing room only. The lowest ticketed seats on SeatGeek start at $100, but seats in the club section can get as expensive as $3,939.

Most tickets on SeatGeek are priced between $100 and $200.

UCLA Bruins Fast Turnaround Under Bob Chesney

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Ducks being 11.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Saturday’s matchup against the Bruins won’t be easy. UCLA has seen a very quick turnaround and is rolling under first-year coach Bob Chesney.

Previously the coach for the James Madison Dukes, Chesney brought several JMU players to UCLA, and they’ve played a significant role in the Bruins' strong start to the season. Lanning wasn’t shy about praising UCLA under Chesney. Lanning even went as far as to compare the Bruins to a team that has ended Oregon’s hopes of winning a national championship over the last two seasons.

“We’re about to play a UCLA team that reminds me a lot of Indiana from last year. And let’s be honest, we’re not remotely close to what we need to be,” Lanning said. “We can’t spend a week talking about (the last) game.

Before Chesney took over as James Madison’s coach, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti was his predecessor at JMU. With the Bruins, Chesney appears to be following the same formula Cignetti has used with the Hoosiers: stockpiling talent in the transfer portal and turning around a struggling college football program overnight.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Trent Hendrick (25), center with arms folded, leads the celebration in the end zone after making an interception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An upset win over the Ducks on Saturday on the road as double-digit underdogs would further put the world on notice that the Bruins are a threat in the Big Ten and could make the CFP for the first time in program history.

Will Dante Moore Return On Saturday?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Lanning shared an encouraging update on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's status to return. According to Lanning, Moore returned to practice on Monday. This is a great sign for the Oregon quarterback, who entered concussion protocol after his scary hit in the Ducks' 41-27 road win over the No. 19 USC Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 26.

“Yeah, Dante was out there with practice for us today,” Lanning said on Monday. “Again, similar to what we said before, going to continue to make sure we do what’s best for Dante as we move forward. And obviously, we’ll have an injury report that’s released later on this week that’ll kind of detail what that looks like. But it was great to see him back out there with his teammates and able to do a little work into that.”

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on before a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning has expressed caution about Moore returning, as they don’t want to rush his return from concussion protocol. His status remains to be seen.

If Moore can't go, the Ducks will again turn to backup quarterback Dylan Raiola, who stepped in for Oregon in the recent win over the Trojans, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-25 passing.

The Ducks and Bruins kick off at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. Oregon has won five straight games against the Bruins, a streak that dates back to the 2018 season. The Ducks look to make it six straight wins on Saturday against the Bruins and earn another ranked win.

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