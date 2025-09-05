Oregon Ducks Injury Update Before Oklahoma State Game: Status of Key offensive Linemen
The 2025 college football season is officially underway, and the Oregon Ducks are already dealing with a couple of injuries. What are some of the biggest injury notes for Oregon before facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys?
Earlier in the week Oregon coach Dan Lanning provided some positive updates on Ducks offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon after he was injured in week 1 against Montana State.
Lanning also revealed that transfer cornerback Theran Johnson should make his Ducks debut against Oklahoma State while wide receiver Dillon Gresham will remain sidelined.
Redshirt freshmen linebackers Dylan Williams and Brayden Platt were both listed as "Questionable" before Oregon's matchup with Montana State, and neither of them saw the field in the season opener. The status of Williams and Platt is unknown leading up to week 2.
Ducks cornerback Jahlil Florence was not listed on the team's availability report, but he only saw action on special teams in week 1. Florence missed the entire 2024 season with an injury but is expected to contribute in 2025.
Oregon defensive back Dorian Brew and offensive lineman Bryce Boulton are dealing with undisclosed injuries as they were both "Out" on the Ducks' availability report for week 1.
What Dan Lanning Said About Key Injuries
Lanning gave Ducks fans some good news about Pregnon's status and explained why Oregon's coaching staff kept him out of the game against Montana State:
"Yeah, I feel confident he's (Emmanuel Pregnon) going to be able to go," said Lanning. "He was able to move around a little bit today. Part of it was where the game was it, and us also being able to evaluate him and make sure he's in a great position, but I feel good that he'll be back."
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Makes Big Change After Kenny Pickett Trade With Nod To Oregon Legend
MORE: Expectations Rising Even Higher For Oregon Ducks Star Freshman Dakorien Moore
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oklahoma State In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore, Autzen Stadium Under Scrutiny by Mike Gundy
MORE: Alabama, Texas A&M Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Recruit
Staying on the offensive line, Lanning was also asked about Oregon offensive lineman Kawika Rogers, who injure his ankle against Montana State.
"Kawika, we're still figuring out where he's at. He's moving around today, ankle deal. But I think he could be back on Saturday, may not be," Lanning said.
As for Florence, Lanning gave an update on his injury status when talking to reporters on Wednesday.
"He's been able to go in practice and has been able to do some good things for us in practice," Lanning said. "To use him on kickoff and some other situations. You know, dime would be a scenario where he'll show up. And I think if he keeps attacking reps and opportunities, then some of those things [reps] can start to go up."
Long-Term Injuries for Oregon
The injury statuses of Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart and Trey McNutt have been public since the offseason, with Stewart suffering a knee injury in the spring and McNutt breaking his leg during fall camp.
Lanning has been hesitant to put a timeline on any return for Stewart, but the Ducks coach has seemed more optimistic about McNutt seeing the field in his true freshman season. Before breaking his leg, McNutt was expected to be one of the many freshman contributing valuable snaps in Oregon's secondary.