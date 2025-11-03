Oregon Cornerback Jahlil Florence's Message to Teammates After Transfer Portal Decision
Oregon Ducks cornerback Jahlil Florence is reportedly entering the transfer portal after spending four years in Eugene with Oregon. On3's Hayes Fawcett first reported the news, and Florence responded with a message to his teammates on social media:
"Good luck the rest of the season to my brothers," said Florence.
Jahlil Florence's Oregon Career
Florence arrived at Oregon as a member of the 2022 recruiting class, and he played in eight games as a true freshman. His first season in Eugene was also the first for Ducks coach Dan Lanning, and Florence emerged as a young bright spot in the defensive backfield. In 2023, Florence finished with 27 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.
He was injured against Arizona State in November of 2023, and Florence missed the entire 2024 season as a result. In 2025, Florence has appeared on special teams in two games for the Ducks and has not played since the Oregon State game.
By playing less than four games, Florence has preserved his redshirt and has two years of eligibility remaining. Once considered a potential NFL talent, Florence should be a top target for many programs in the portal.
As a recruit, Florence was a four-star recruit ranked inside the top-100 overall prospects for his class, per 247Sports. Specifically, Florence was the No. 83 overall recruit, the No. 19 cornerback, and the No. 9 player out of California in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports' rankings.
If you bleed green and yellow, this newsletter’s for you. Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP HERE!
MORE: ESPN's College GameDay Could Make Surprise Stop at Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks Eyeing Recruiting Flips From Ohio State Commits
What Dan Lanning Said
Earlier in the season, Lanning provided an update on Florence and his status with the Ducks.
“He's been able to go and practice," Lanning said in September. "He's been able to do some good things for us in practice. I believe we were able to use him with kickoff and some other situations. You know, time would be a scenario where he'd show up. I think if he keeps attacking reps and opportunities then some of those things can start to go up.”
Potential Landing Spots for Florence
While specific programs are unknown for Florence's eventual portal decision, he is from San Diego, California, so staying near the West Coast is somewhat expected. Still, many questions remain on the defensive back's future. Will Florence transfer somewhere closer to home? Will he remain in the Big Ten and land somewhere like UCLA, or will Florence decide to look for a complete change of scenery?
Which programs will be interested in Florence, too? The Ducks cornerback spots are currently occupied by two young stars in true freshman Brandon Finney Jr. and redshirt freshman Ify Obidegwu. As a result, Florence's decision could be explained by playing time as he looks to continue his college career.