Oregon Ducks Cornerback Enters Transfer Portal Midway Through Season
The Oregon Ducks are parting ways with a notable member of the secondary with four games left in the regular season.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence is set to enter the transfer portal and is no longer with the program. He has been with the Ducks since the 2022 season but has been limited by injury issues, particularly during the 2023 season.
Florence has only played limited snaps on special teams so far in 2025 but will now look to find a new home elsewhere.
Dan Lanning on Jahlil Florence
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in September that Florence was still working his way back to form during practice after missing the 2024 season due to a knee injury.
“He's been able to go and practice," Lanning said. "He's been able to do some good things for us in practice. I believe we were able to use him with kickoff and some other situations. You know, time would be a scenario where he'd show up. I think if he keeps attacking reps and opportunities then some of those things can start to go up.”
Florence's time away meant he had to earn his way back into the rotation, which is likely what led to his midseason departure.
Jahlil Florence Ends Rollercoaster Career With Oregon Ducks
A product of Lincoln High School in San Diego, CA, Florence was originally a four-star cornerback in 2022, the first recruiting class under Lanning. He arrived to Eugene alongside other notable players like offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., running back Jordan James and fellow high school teammate Jalil Tucker.
In Florence's first season with the Ducks, he didn't take long to make an impact. He had a eight total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in limited action. He then took a step the following season in 2023, posting 27 total tackles, one sack and one interception.
However, his 2023 season was cut short after suffering a knee injury against the Arizona State Sun Devils in November of that season. This forced him to miss all of the 2024 season as well.
“It was a sad year for me mentally,” Florence said. “Coming back right now I’m looking at it different. Every single day, not taking it for granted, knowing that it can be taken from you at any time. I got to go out there and take each day by each day."
Jahlil Florence's NFL Dreams in Doubt
Florence elected to forgo the NFL Draft to return to Oregon this season, but he will now have to reprove himself to scouts that saw his potential during 2023.
He said at the end of the 2024 season that he was "definitely" coming back for another year but his lack of playing time this year has not allowed him to show off much to NFL scouts.
"I still got something to finish, I feel like I have a year where I could definitely help this team a lot. I'm definitely coming back next year, for sure." Florence said. "... It was a major knee injury. I had to get a severe surgery so it sidelined me for a little bit. Even I'm not really sure the exact injury. I had to get two surgeries so, it was kinda severe."
Florence has not played a role on this year's team, so his departure won't impact Oregon's depth chart on defense headed into Saturday's matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.