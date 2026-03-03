Dan Lanning Adds Another Key Piece to Oregon Ducks Staff Amid Coaching Changes

EUGENE – While key starters from the 2025 season are returning for the Oregon Ducks’ 2026 season, the offseason has featured a lot of changes on the coaching staff.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning added another member to his staff on Tuesday. Former Purdue staffer James Brown is set to be a special teams assistant for the Ducks, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

The Ducks Add to Special Teams Staff

Brown is a graduate of the University of Oregon, earning both his bachelor’s degree and his master’s degree at the university. He worked as a recruiting and operations intern for the Ducks during his last stop in Eugene.

The new addition to the staff recently served as the special teams analyst for the Purdue Boilermakers for the 2025 season. Before that, he was a special teams analyst at UNLV. He spent time working under Purdue coach Barry Odom at both of his previous stops, with Odom also spending time at UNLV from 2023-24.

Brown will join Oregon special teams coordinator Joe Lorig on the Ducks’ staff. Oregon lost its special teams analyst Zach Tinker after the 2025 season, as he joined former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi in heading to coach the California Golden Bears.

Oregon’s Special Teams Outlook for 2026

Special teams is an area where Ducks fans will see some new faces in top roles for the team in 2026. Kicker Atticus Sappington, punter James Ferguson-Reynolds and long snapper Luke Basso all ran out of eligibility after 2025 and are set for the next step in their journeys. Former wide receiver Malik Benson and running back Noah Whittington also prepare for the NFL Draft after being key special teams players in 2025.

Kicker Gage Hurych returns and could step into a bigger role in the fall. Lanning added Australian punter Bailey Ettridge via the transfer portal, and kicker Keaton Emmett also transferred in from the Nevada Wolfpack. The coaching staff additionally brings in long snapper RJ Todd from Western Michigan.

Players like running back Dierre Hill Jr. and wide receiver Dakorien Moore are among the candidates who could fill kick returner and punt returner roles next season. There are a lot of questions, however, that Lorig and Brown will look to answer during the spring season and in fall camp.

Recent Coaching Staff Changes

The reports of Brown’s addition to the staff come just a day after it was revealed that the program is set to hire former Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant Rip Rowan to the defensive staff.

Oregon experienced a change at both offensive and defensive coordinators in the offseason. Lupoi left to become the head coach of the Golden Bears, and Chris Hampton was promoted to Oregon defensive coordinator. Former offensive coordinator Will Stein exited to become the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. Drew Mehringer was elevated to offensive coordinator as a result.

Both Lupoi and Stein brought Oregon staffers with them to their next stops. Even though Lanning quickly figured out who his next coordinators would be, there are still other roles on the staff to fill. The spring football season is approaching, so the team should have most of its staff figured out by the time the Spring Game comes around on Apr. 25.