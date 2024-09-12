Oregon Ducks Jeffrey Bassa Reveals Motivation vs. Rival Oregon State: 'It's Personal'
The Oregon Ducks have started off 2-0 to start the season and are looking to make it 3-0 this Saturday against Oregon State in a rivalry game that used to be known as the Civil War.
With a 69-48-10 record in the series, the Ducks have historically been in control of the series, but since 2020, the two schools have gone 2-2 respectively with Oregon winning both the games in Eugene in 2021 and 2023 and Oregon State winning in Corvallis in 2020 and 2022.
On Saturday, the Ducks will travel to Corvallis to take on the Beavers in what is surely to be a packed Reser Stadium. It will be a big game for Oregon as they have not looked their best to start the season with a close 24-14 win over Idaho in week one and a 37-34 nailbitting win over Boise State last week. The Beavers are also 2-0 with wins over Idaho State and San Diego State.
After the Ducks' practice on Wednesday afternoon, senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa spoke about the importance of rivalry week against the Beavers.
"It means the world, it means everything to me," Bassa said. "I know it means a lot to the people who have come before me, to the university, to the people of Eugene, and to the state of Oregon."
In this new age of college football with the transfer portal, there is a lot more roster turnover in years past, but Bassa said the team isn't having any trouble with finding the motivation and passion for the rivalry.
"It's personal, I know we have a lot of new guys on the team, so you kinda have to relay the message of what happened in 2022 and what they think about you," he said. "Just about spreading the word on letting them know, it's personal," Bassa added.
Bassa wasn't the only player that has the extra motivation for wanting to beat Oregon State. Keyon Ware-Hudson, a redshirt senior defensive lineman, said that the loss from 2020 still lingers in his mind to this day.
"That's like a chip on my shoulder, we still talk about it to this day," Ware-Hudson said.
As one of the senior leaders on the defense, Ware-Hudson said his advice to the younger players in the program is to try and stay level thorughout the week.
"It's a rivalry game, there's a lot of hate between us, I just try to keep their minds level and make them realize who we're playing against."
Despite the early season strugggles coming from Oregon, According to ESPN BET, the Ducks are a -14 favorite heading into Corvallis.
