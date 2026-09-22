What Oregon Loses Without Jeremiah McClellan Goes Beyond Receiving Yards

EUGENE - The No. 20 Oregon Ducks have suffered an injury that goes deeper than just losing crucial receiving yards.

Junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan broke his foot while warming up for the game against the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18 and will be out "for some time," per Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore can distribute McClellan’s targets among several talented receivers, including fifth-year senior Evan Stewart, sophomore Dakorien Moore and rising freshman Messiah Hampton. However, replacing everything else he brought to the Ducks will be much more difficult.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before his injury, McClellan led Oregon in receiving yards. His absence removes the Ducks’ most productive receiver just as they fly south to face the No. 12 USC Trojans in their Big Ten opener. Yet McClellan’s impact cannot be measured only by his receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Foot fractures can take six to eight weeks or longer to heal, depending on the location and severity of the break. Returning to football may require additional time as a player rebuilds strength, speed and the ability to cut without discomfort. Lanning did not provide a timetable for McClellan’s return.

Oregon Loses More Than Its Most Productive Receiver

There is one comment from McClellan that encapsulates what the Ducks are losing in both a teammate and a playmaker.

McClellan made headlines this spring when he stated he'd "rather die than drop the football." His obsession with the game made him a go-to for quarterback Dante Moore.

McClellan’s receiving production will command the most attention, but the trust Moore placed in him made his impact even greater.

Before the season began, Lanning said that McClellan’s growth has been dramatic since he first arrived in Eugene as a four-star recruit after flipping his commitment to Oregon from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here is Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan in pregame warmups. He’s now on the sideline in street clothes with a boot on his left foot. https://t.co/lXGSUynGAz pic.twitter.com/q82LFWiJsN — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 19, 2026

"I always expect more from J-Mac. I mean, he had an unbelievable jump last year, and I think he's a guy that's become really self-aware. For you to watch him out there on the field today, and compared to when he first got here, it’s not the same guy.”

“He catches the ball strong - the quarterbacks trust him, I think that's a big piece, but I expect J-Mac to take a huge jump again this year," Lanning said.

Lanning wasn't the only person to predict a breakout season for McClellan.

Benson, who led the Ducks in receiving last season before being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft, spoke with OregonDucks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive interview about McClellan.

"This is a bold prediction, but I don't think it's just going to be just a one-headed monster. I really think it's going to be like a three-headed monster. I feel like all three of them guys (Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, McClellan) are going to have 800 plus yards,” Benson said.

Benson also added that McClellan might just have the best hands in college football.

Oregon Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

Jeremiah McClellan’s Energy and Leadership Will Be Missed

Some of McClellan’s most meaningful contributions happened before the game even began.

During warmups, McClellan routinely brought as much energy as anyone on Oregon’s roster. He danced and laughed with teammates, creating the kind of loose confidence that can help a team settle in before kickoff. Every team needs players who bring that kind of juice, particularly during the pressure of playoff expectations.

McClellan consistently gave Oregon that juice.

Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan was not messing around in Ducks warm ups 💥📣#goducks https://t.co/LuYtx2sffk pic.twitter.com/IHkaLScGLx — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 5, 2026

His injury also removes an important veteran voice on the field from a team that Lanning acknowledged suffered from a “lack of leadership” following its loss at Oklahoma State.

McClellan had the experience of pressure that comes with meaningful games for a championship contender. His best game of 2025 came in the College Football Playoff, when he finished with a career-high six receptions for 83 yards and a TD in the CFP first round vs. James Madison.

The good news? McClellan has shown he can respond positively to adversity and the Ducks are hoping his sideline and position group leadership continues through the injury.

Jeremiah McClellan Emerged as Dante Moore's Dependable Receiver

McClellan’s expanded role began when Stewart was ruled out for the entire 2025 season with an injury. The Ducks and Moore needed a dependable receiver to emerge and McClellan answered the call.

As a sophomore, McClellan responded by finishing third on the team with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns. Only receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq had more receiving yards, and both of those former Ducks are now playing in the NFL.

McClellan carried that momentum into the 2026 season. Against Boise State, he matched his career high with six receptions while setting a new personal best with 150 receiving yards. His eight-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter gave Oregon its first lead of the game.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was the first 100-yard receiving performance of McClellan’s career. He also became the first Duck to reach 150 receiving yards in a game since former Ducks Tez Johnson recorded 181 yards in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.

McClellan also developed a reputation for his acrobatic catches. His ability to stretch the field while also making contested catches gave Moore an option who could change a game with one explosive play.

Oregon's receiver depth will be tested on Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. USC. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

In good tight end injury news, Lanning said he "feels good" about the availability of freshman Kendre Harrison and senior Jamari Johnson to play at USC.

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