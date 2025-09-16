Oregon Linebacker Jerry Mixon Reveals Reason Behind Breakout Season
Linebacker Jerry Mixon has been a pleasant development for Oregon Ducks fans in the 2025 season.
The budding star on the Ducks’ defense has registered a pair of interceptions in back-to-back weeks en route to sizable victories. Ahead of the team’s rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers, Mixon spoke to the media about his recent play.
Mixon’s Confidence
In the first three games, Mixon’s tallied two interceptions, including a pick six, and he recorded a career-high in tackles against Northwestern.
Mixon spent most of his first two seasons on special teams but is now taking on a major role in the defense’s success. He spoke about how his confidence has grown during his time at Oregon.
“Just basically telling myself I belong here, just when I first got here, not thinking I belong,” Mixon said. “Just keep gradually growing and gaining more confidence as I make plays on the field. And that plays a big part of my confidence.”
The Big Ten named Mixon Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Wildcats. He revealed how he hypes himself up week after week amid his big start to the season.
“Just preparation, first, just knowing our scheme, knowing to do, and then watching their film and see what they like to do with the quarterback,” Mixon said. “What they like to throw.”
Chemistry With Bryce Boettcher
Mixon wasn’t the only linebacker to pick off the Wildcats in week 3. Veteran linebacker Bryce Boettcher also notched an interception, and the duo earned some of the nation’s top linebacker ratings by Pro Football Focus after week 3. Mixon talked about his relationship with Boettcher and what makes him so effective.
“He communicates,” Mixon said. “He's a great player. Just knowing that we got the chemistry that we got is playing on our sides.”
Dan Lanning said that part of the effectiveness that Mixon and Boettcher have had so far has to do with opposing offenses doubting their ability to make difficult plays.
“Offense, they think linebacker's not supposed to make plays in the first place, especially in coverage,” Mixon said. “So, you know, just using that to bait them, act like I don't see where they're trying to go, then jump the route last second, yeah, basically to use my instincts from offense, like what the quarterback read is, and stuff like that.”
His Relationship With Joe Mixon
The linebacker is the cousin of Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon. The NFL back was a first-team All-Big 12 player for the Oklahoma Sooners when he was in college.
“We talked to each other on Sunday, just going to our plays and stuff, just critiquing my game, what I can do better. Just keep attacking the ball. He helped me a lot. Like when I go to Houston, I spend time with him, talking about stuff NFL, like, just give me confidence I can be there one day.”
“Something new, for sure,” Mixon continued. “But he always critiqued my game. He always watching see what I can do better, just trying to help me develop my game, like what the running back sees, like what their play call is, how they want to hit it through the gap, and stuff like that.”
On The Rivalry Game
The Ducks and Beavers are set to face off at Autzen Stadium, with the two sides entering the game with very different records. Oregon began the season 3-0, while Oregon State has struggled in a 0-3 start.
“It's a big rivalry game,” Mixon said. “Everybody pop out in Oregon, just from being here, they’re our little bros and we go out here and kick their a**.”
The Ducks are searching for their third straight win over their in-state rival. Oregon leads the all-time series with 68 wins, 51 losses and 10 ties.