Why NFL Decision Makers Are Excited About Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore announced himself to the masses in a major way after leading the Ducks to a massive top-five ranked road victory over then-ranked No. 3 Penn State. The double-overtime epic put Moore’s toughness, leadership, and pure football skills to the test on a national stage, and Moore responded with the best game of his career, throwing for 248 yards and three passing touchdowns with a 74.4 completion percentage and 153.2 passer rating.
It was the kind of performance that not only has him sitting atop the Heisman Trophy odds list after a couple of weeks, but it has the NFL world, including analysts and national scouts, buzzing. In the second-largest home crowd in Penn State history and against a vaunted defensive unit led by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Moore never looked phased. Whether it was navigating the pocket, making cross-body heaves, or taking care of the ball, Moore was on point.
Moore’s performance has the NFL world excited about his potential on the next level, and rightfully so. The 6-3, 206-pound redshirt sophomore is up to 14 passing touchdowns with just one interception throughout five games. He’s thrown for 1210 passing yards and is completing 74.6 percent of his passes. Beyond the numbers, it’s his command and control of the offense that has NFL scouts the most excited about his game.
“Matt already mentioned Allar, but I can't say enough about the poise of the other QB in that game: Oregon's Dante Moore. Scouts have been waiting to see him face a high-level opponent, and Moore went 29-for-39 for 289 yards and three touchdowns," ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid said.
"He plays with an unflappable demeanor; he never showed panic in his game, despite the hostile environment," Reid continued. "And even after Penn State put up 14 unanswered points to send the game to overtime, Moore consistently and accurately found his targets at all three levels of the field, making big play after big play in the extra frames."
“Scouts are still on the fence about whether he will declare for the draft after this season, but he has been one of the best QB prospects in the class through five weeks. Moore just became only the third Oregon player in the past 30 years with three or more passing touchdowns in four of the team's first five games of a season (Bo Nix in 2023 and Akili Smith in 1998). Evaluators have certainly taken notice, despite the 6-3, 206-pound QB starting only five career games to this point,” Reid said in closing.
There are still many chapters being written about the 2025 season, but one thing is abundantly clear: Moore is no longer a sleeper or a young talent trying to learn a system. He’s a full-on star and a legitimate NFL prospect with potential to be drafted as high as No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.
With a quarterback class that’s as contentious as this one has become, there’s no reason why Moore wouldn’t be the first quarterback off the board.
Whether or not Moore declares remains to be seen, but he’s staked his claim as one of the quarterbacks to watch, and the excitement is well warranted. Should the Ducks have a season similar to last, Moore could end up as the runaway answer when it’s all said and done.