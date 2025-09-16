Ducks Digest

Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals What He Learned from Dillon Gabriel

The Oregon Ducks had one of the best quarterback rooms in the country last season and are now benefitting from it. Dante Moore, the Ducks' current starter, credited his mentor, Dillon Gabriel, for helping his approach to game preparations.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks took down Northwestern 34-13 in their first Big Ten game of the season. Heading on the road for the first time this season, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's numbers didn't stand out, but he looked poised and in command of the Ducks' offense.

Moore completed 16 of 20 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed his first interception of the season in the road victory to move the Ducks to 3-0.

Preparation Is Key

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

After the win vs. the Wildcats, Moore credited last year's starting quarterback, current Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel, for helping him prepare and be ready for Big Ten conference road games. Both players transferred in during the 2024 offseason. Moore served as Gabriel's backup last season, while the latter served as a mentor to Moore.

"The biggest thing he taught me was preparation. The way he just prepped Monday through Friday and on Saturday. How he just went out there and got the job done. Another thing I learned from him is you gotta enjoy this process," Moore said.

Gabriel was 4-0 in conference road games in 2024. The experienced veteran threw for over 250 yards in three of the four wins.

Learning On And Off The Field

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws the football during the second half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore soaked in all the knowledge he could get from Gabriel on and off the field. Some of the things Gabriel did off the field, Moore learned from and adapted in his own way.

"He would come to the facility early in the morning and late at night, that you gotta enjoy the process and be thankful for it. I feel like seeing him smile every day when the days got tough, it brought me the juice and energy to keep going and make sure I'm pushing my teammates the best they can do," Moore said.

Gabriel Vs. Moore Through Their First Three Starts

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both quarterbacks have led the Ducks to 3-0 records to begin the year. Last season, Gabriel directed Oregon to three wins to open up 2024:

  • 24-14 win vs. Idaho
  • 37-34 win vs. Boise State
  • 49-14 win vs. Oregon State

In those games, Gabriel was dialed. He threw for 914 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. His completion percentage never dropped below 83 percent and he looked like a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender.

On the flip side, Moore has thrown for 657 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception. To his credit, Moore has yet to finish out a game as the Ducks have been on cruise control to begin this season. Moore has also looked the part as a Heisman contender through his first three starts.

ESPN BET currently has Moore with the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +1300.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

