Ducks Digest

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Shares Surprising Compliment for Northwestern Stadium

After a dominant 34-14 win for the Oregon Ducks on their Big Ten Conference opener against the Northwestern Wildcats, Ducks coach Dan Lanning had praise for a specific element of Martin Field that gave the Wildcats an edge.

Ally Osborne

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

For the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, adversity hit the 2025 squad during their Big Ten Conference opener 34-14 win against the Northwestern Wildcats in more ways than one.

Though the Ducks kept Northwestern scoreless until the fourth quarter, the Wildcats' offense was efficient at eating up time of possession and the Northwestern defense kept their foot on the gas to hold Oregon under 400 total yards of offense and also intercepted Ducks' starting quarterback Dante Moore, his first interception of the season.

According to coach Dan Lanning, one of the ways the Wildcats threw the Ducks for a loop was in their allegedly manufactured crowd noise coming from speakers aimed at Oregon's bench.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sideline against the Northwestern Wildcats
Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sideline against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Couldn't Help But 'Shout' at Northwestern

"Those have got to be the loudest speakers behind us I've ever heard," Lanning said. "Like, that's false crowd noise, right? And it was annoying. So, I mean, that's something they should keep."

Martin Stadium is currently the smallest venue for an FBS college football team, though the setting is temporary due to Northwestern's current construction on their permanent stadium.

12,023 fans attended Oregon's 9 a.m. PT kickoff against the Wildcats, likely the smallest crowd the Ducks will see this season, which is what makes this "manufactured" crowd noise ironic and affective.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wild
Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

But Where Was the Inflatable Duck?

Another surprising element of Oregon's game against Northwestern at Martin Stadium was the lack of a certain 65-foot inflatable Duck.

Originally debuted at 2024's Big Ten media days, Oregon fans barraged the program online with requests to bring the giant duck likeness to Lake Michigan outside of the Wildcats' temporary stadium. After a week campaign from fans, the balloon did not make the trip.

Lanning's comments about the movement earlier in the week implied the inflatable Duck was not going to be a factor.

“I have no clue. It would be cool to see it out there. Doubtful," Lanning said during a Wednesday media availability.

An inflatable of the University of Oregon Duck mascot floats on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters on Tuesday,
An inflatable of the University of Oregon Duck mascot floats on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. The float weighs in at 1,600 pounds and takes 1.5 hours to inflate. / Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Noah Whittington Is Pushing Dante Moore As Underrated Force NFL Scouts Can't Ignore

MORE: Urban Meyer Asks Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore About Looming Penn State Game

MORE: Dan Lanning Weighs in on State of Our Country in Wake of Charlie Kirk Assassination

MORE: Former Oregon Five-Star Jurrion Dickey Reveals Offer From New Football Program

Back to Autzen Stadium

If Duck fans are hoping to give their eardrums a break this week, that's unlikely to happen. The Ducks return back to their infamously noisy stomping ground of Autzen Stadium to take on their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers.

The historic rivalry has been going for over 128 years, and with both teams having locked nonconference schedules for the 2026 season, this will likely be the last matchup for the Ducks and Beavers until 2027, so fans can expect this crowd to get extra rowdy.

Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) carries the bal down the field in the second half of the annual rivalry game agains
Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) carries the bal down the field in the second half of the annual rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Autzen's Reputation of Volume

"It was rocking. Probably the loudest I've ever been in," Ohio State's wide receiver Jeremiah Smith said of Autzen Stadium during last years' regular season 32-31 victory for the Ducks over the Buckeyes. "The fans were definitely getting hyped. Couldn't hear anything. Probably the best stadium I played in last year."

“That was the loudest stadium I've ever played in,” former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard said of Autzen. “I played at Texas, Oklahoma….No question, Oregon, 65 thousand that was…I don’t know if they were pumping in crowd noise.”

feed

Published |Modified
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football