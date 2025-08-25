Can Oregon Ducks' Matayo Uiagalelei Boost NFL Draft Projection?
The Oregon Ducks kick off the 2025 football season against FCS powerhouse program Montana State this coming Saturday in Autzen Stadium. On the heels of a historic inaugural Big Ten season in which the Ducks won the conference championship, they also saw historic success in the 2025 NFL Draft with a record number of Ducks selected, and a handful of players who also signed with NFL teams.
With that success, the burden of replacing those incredibly talented players becomes greater with each new level reached. The Ducks are doing a fantastic job on the recruiting trail, but having proven veterans to lean on is a calling card of any championship team. Junior defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei is the next in line to fill both roles for Oregon this season.
Just days before the season starts, Uiagalelei has been ranked as a top-20 player on a prominent 2026 NFL Draft big board and also received a top-20 draft slot in a preliminary mock draft. The First-Team All-Big-Ten selection from last season is not only being looked upon to become the next leader of the Ducks’ defense, but also being viewed as an elite draft prospect.
What The Experts Say:
“The Oregon defensive front was loaded last season, with three starters who became top-100 draft picks (Derrick Harmon, Jordan Burch and Jamaree Caldwell). Viagalelei was the fourth starter, and he has a shot to be the highest-drafted of the group. The younger brother of former top quarterback recruit DJ Viagalelei, Matayo was highly recruited himself and hasn't disappointed (10.5 sacks last season),” said The Athletic’s NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler.
“With his well-rounded skill set, Uiagalelei reminds me of JT Tuimoloau, who led the Big Ten in sacks in 2024 and was a 2025 second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts. Neither player wows with their get-off, but both are agile and play with polish, physicality and strength. It is easy to envision Uiagalelei becoming a solid pro,” Brugler said in closing.
“Uiagalelei is hard to miss on tape, thanks to a massive 6-foot-5, 272-pound frame. He aligns from a variety of spots along the defensive front and causes havoc from all of them, with 10.5 sacks in 2024. He wins with power and relentlessness. The Packers have poured resources into their pass rush and finished last season with 45 sacks (tied for eighth), but they did not have an impactful enough group in critical moments and could use more help,” said ESPN Draft analyst Field Yates.
Montana State is an FCS program, but they’re no pushover. Known for their explosive offensive prowess and offensive line, Uiagalelei and the Ducks’ defense will have their hands full slowing down the multi-faceted attack. Furthermore, the Ducks got off to a shaky start last season with a narrow escape against FCS program Idaho and will look to avoid that type of start this season.
Although Montana State is talented, Uiagalelei should be able to make an impact early against the Bobcats. If Uiagalelei is able to impose his will and get off to a hot start, expect his NFL Draft positioning to only increase.