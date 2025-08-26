What Oregon Ducks' Kenyon Sadiq Said About 'Explosive' Offense
EUGENE - As the No. 7 Oregon Ducks prepare to open their season against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, several Ducks prepare for their first start,
Among those players is junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq spoke to the media Tuesday morning ahead of what many predict to be a standout season for the tight end.
What Sadiq Said:
On the Oregon Offense:
“There's talent and explosive talent just about anywhere, whether it's young guys or other guys, (Gary Bryant Jr.), Kyler (Kasper), Cooper Perry, to Dakorien Moore have all done a great job of coming in and putting their head down. So, like I said, I think the biggest is just like the potential this offense has, whether it's running backs or even need our tackles do a great job in space. So, all those things, I guess, explosive potential.”
What’s Motivating The Team:
“There's a lot of new faces. So it's gonna be who goes out there and proves what they can do. Those will determine the spots that go up and just going in. I think every year, the offense has something to prove. The whole team has something to prove. So, I think it's about going out there and establishing our identity going into this year.”
How The New Players On The Offense Have Adjusted Since Fall Camp Began:
“They're like you said, there has been a lot of new pieces. I feel like, from starting fall camp to now, we're completely different offense, meaning we've all changed a lot, a lot of different ways,” Sadiq said.
“But no, it's been good meeting a lot of young guys and just a lot of transfers, plugging in and doing a great job, but really confident going into the next game, our chemistry, I think, has gotten really good with whoever's on the field. So I think it's been good.”
What’s Unique About The Tight End Room:
“I'll just say versatility kind of similar to last year, but just the versatility going in we have as a unit, whether it's deep threat run game especially, or just even short put game, I think we can do it all.”
What He’d Tell His Sophomore Self:
“Just keep my head down and keep working. I think I did a great job of just staying in the moment, not looking too far ahead, or I'm thinking what I could have done in the moment. So don't just keep working, and eventually just work itself out.”
What’s Stood Out About His Progress:
On His Leadership Transition:
“It's definitely been a new role for me, but I think it's been good helping the young guys out, whether it's a playbook or off the field, nutrition, those type of things. Like I said, it's been a growth area for me. I think it's been good.”
On Playing Against An Opponent With Nothing To Lose:
“I feel like playing for a squad like Oregon, you kind of get used to that, like everyone kind of has us circled on their schedule, one of those heavy games. But no, really, just go in there, do our thing, prepare against any other team.”
How They Prepare For The Matchup:
“You kind of hit on the head, just like, go out there and put our level. I mean, no matter who's out there, we just need to go and do what we do. Doesn’t matter if it's Montana State or Ohio State. We need to go out there. I said, just prepare like, you know, whoever it is.”
How Important It Is To Start Fast:
“I think it just goes with starting with some momentum. The offense does a great job of just executing, whether it's a five-yard run or a 10-yard pass, whatever it is, just keeping one play at a time and drive down the field. And they'll create momentum going down.”