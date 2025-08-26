Ducks Digest

What Oregon Ducks' Kenyon Sadiq Said About 'Explosive' Offense

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq spoke to the media ahead of his season debut against the Montana State Bobcats. What did Sadiq say about the matchup? How have the Ducks progressed since the start of fall camp?

Lily Crane

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
EUGENE - As the No. 7 Oregon Ducks prepare to open their season against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, several Ducks prepare for their first start,

Among those players is junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq spoke to the media Tuesday morning ahead of what many predict to be a standout season for the tight end.

What Sadiq Said:

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

On the Oregon Offense:

“There's talent and explosive talent just about anywhere, whether it's young guys or other guys, (Gary Bryant Jr.), Kyler (Kasper), Cooper Perry, to Dakorien Moore have all done a great job of coming in and putting their head down. So, like I said, I think the biggest is just like the potential this offense has, whether it's running backs or even need our tackles do a great job in space. So, all those things, I guess, explosive potential.”

What’s Motivating The Team:

“There's a lot of new faces. So it's gonna be who goes out there and proves what they can do. Those will determine the spots that go up and just going in. I think every year, the offense has something to prove. The whole team has something to prove. So, I think it's about going out there and establishing our identity going into this year.”

How The New Players On The Offense Have Adjusted Since Fall Camp Began:

“They're like you said, there has been a lot of new pieces. I feel like, from starting fall camp to now, we're completely different offense, meaning we've all changed a lot, a lot of different ways,” Sadiq said.

“But no, it's been good meeting a lot of young guys and just a lot of transfers, plugging in and doing a great job, but really confident going into the next game, our chemistry, I think, has gotten really good with whoever's on the field. So I think it's been good.”

What’s Unique About The Tight End Room:

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I'll just say versatility kind of similar to last year, but just the versatility going in we have as a unit, whether it's deep threat run game especially, or just even short put game, I think we can do it all.”

What He’d Tell His Sophomore Self:

“Just keep my head down and keep working. I think I did a great job of just staying in the moment, not looking too far ahead, or I'm thinking what I could have done in the moment. So don't just keep working, and eventually just work itself out.”

What’s Stood Out About His Progress:

Combat Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles Fighting Ducks inside linebacker Dylan Williams as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It's just, really, all those things. There's a lot of new faces. So it's gonna be who goes out there and proves, you know, what they can do. Those will determine the spots that go up and just going in. You know, I think every year, the offense has something to prove. You know, the whole team has something to prove. So I think it's about going out there and establishing our identity. Going into this year.”

On His Leadership Transition:

“It's definitely been a new role for me, but I think it's been good helping the young guys out, whether it's a playbook or off the field, nutrition, those type of things. Like I said, it's been a growth area for me. I think it's been good.”

On Playing Against An Opponent With Nothing To Lose:

Sep 17, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Sean Chambers (10) runs between Oregon State Beavers linebacker Omar Speights (1, left) and defensive back Alex Austin (5) during the second half at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

“I feel like playing for a squad like Oregon, you kind of get used to that, like everyone kind of has us circled on their schedule, one of those heavy games. But no, really, just go in there, do our thing, prepare against any other team.”

How They Prepare For The Matchup:

“You kind of hit on the head, just like, go out there and put our level. I mean, no matter who's out there, we just need to go and do what we do. Doesn’t matter if it's Montana State or Ohio State. We need to go out there. I said, just prepare like, you know, whoever it is.”

How Important It Is To Start Fast:

“I think it just goes with starting with some momentum. The offense does a great job of just executing, whether it's a five-yard run or a 10-yard pass, whatever it is, just keeping one play at a time and drive down the field. And they'll create momentum going down.”

