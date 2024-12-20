Oregon Ducks Land Elite Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Isaiah World from Nevada
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks have been getting ready for their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl, but that hasn't stopped the Ducks from dominating in the transfer portal.
Nevada offensive lineman transfer Isaiah World announced that he committed to the Ducks over Texas A&M and Nebraska after visiting Oregon earlier in the week.
World is another big addition to the Ducks' transfer portal class. He currently stands as the No. 1 offenisive tackle and No. 21 player in the portal according to 247Sports. His commitment pushes Oregon to the No. 10 transfer portal class, per 247Sports' rankings.
He isn't the only offensive line addition the Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have made. Oregon also picked up a commitment from Texas State transfer Alex Harkey. The four-star prospect is rated as the No. 7 tackle and No. 59 player in the transfer portal.
Offensive line, particularly the tackle spot, was thought to be a position of need that Lanning and the Ducks needed to address and with the additions of World and Harkey, it's clear to see that Lanning prioritized the position.
There's been chatter about the future of Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., whether or not he would forego the remainder of his eligibility for the NFL. With right tackle Ajani Cornelius departing after graduation, that leaves the Ducks in a vulnerable situation along the offensive line for next season.
With Oregon potentially having to replace both of their starting tackles in 2025, Harkey and World give the Ducks two solid options as both players have the experience and talent to become instant impact players in Eugene.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson To Decommit, Flip To Florida Gators?
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Receiver Zachariah Branch A Fit For Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Transfer Portal Strategy Ahead Of Rose Bowl
World is one of, if not the best pass protecting tackles in the country last year. Pro Football Focus gave World an 81.8 rating on 458 passing downs. He did not allow a sack and gave up only 13 total pressures. World has experience playing both right and left tackle, but figures to slide into the left tackle spot at Oregon.
He also is one of the more experienced players in the portal. He accumulated 35 starts in four years and he did not miss a start throughout his final two years. The San Diego, California native was named as an All-Mountain West honorable mention in his final two season at Nevada.
World becomes the fifth addition to Oregon's transfer portal class, joining Harkey, Purdue's safety Dillon Thieneman, Northwestern's cornerback Theran Johnson, and Louisville's tight end Jabari Johnson.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Ahead of Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff
MORE: Justin Herbert Injury Update: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos, Thursday Night Football
MORE: Five Big Ten Heisman Trophy Contenders in 2025: Oregon's Dante Moore
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena