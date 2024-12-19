USC Trojans' Zachariah Branch Transfer Portal Fit For Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning?
In shocking news from the college football world, USC Trojans All-American and All-Conference wide receiver and returner Zachariah Branch has submitted the necessary paperwork and officially entered the transfer portal. Could the Oregon Ducks be a potential new home for the electric star player? Wide receivers Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, and Evan Stewart have all joined the Ducks from the portal.
“After much prayer and thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. While this wasn't an easy decision, I'm looking forward to what the future holds and am excited for the new opportunities ahead.” said Branch in a press release announcing his decision.
Zachariah Branch has racked up an impressive 78 receptions for 823 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons in an incredibly talented USC wide receiver room filled with NFL talent. His 10.9 yards per carry average is impressive as most of his targets come at, behind, or within five yards from the line of scrimmage. He’s also averaging 7.9 yards per attempt as a rusher on 11 touches.
In addition to the productive numbers at wide receiver, Branch is heralded as one of the best returners in college football. Branch has a 96-yard kickoff return TD in 2023 vs. SJSU, and a 75-yard punt return TD in 2023 vs. Stanford. Branch was named to multiple All-American teams as a returner and all-purpose player after his standout 2023 season.
MORE: Updated National Championship Odds: Oregon Ducks, Texas or Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Reacts to Bill Belichick, North Carolina
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land No. 1 Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Isaiah World?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Ahead of Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff
Despite taking a step forward as a wide receiver this past season at USC, Branch didn’t truly have a prominent role in the Lincoln Riley-led offense. His 47 receptions were tied for the lead on the team, but he only found pat dirt once this year for the Trojans.
“It's been an honor to play for such a prestigious program, and I'm grateful to Coach Riley, Coach Huard, and Coach Simmons for believing in me and giving me the chance to contribute. The memories I've made with my teammates both on and off the field means the world to me.”
He was a consensus five-star player, the No. 1 player in Nevada, and the No. 1 wide receiver in a loaded class of 2023. He’s also proven his worth on the field as a collegiate athlete. Branch not only has the pedigree, but there are plenty of examples against major competition. Oregon will lose a lot from the receiver room after this season. Being able to potentially acquire a player of Branch’s caliber could be the building block the Ducks need heading into next season.
MORE: Justin Herbert Injury Update: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos, Thursday Night Football
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning 'Attacking' Extra Preparation Time Before Rose Bowl
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena