Oregon Ducks Land First Wide Receiver Commit From Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks are only a few days removed from getting blown out in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers in a 56-22 loss.

However, the team has already started to begin building a roster that will hopefully get the Ducks right back into championship contention next season, as the transfer portal commitments have continued to roll in.

UAB Wide Receiver Iverson Hooks Commits to Oregon Ducks

UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball against Alabama State during their game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham Ala. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Oregon has landed a portal commitment from UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

Hooks now becomes the fifth portal commitment for Oregon since the Peach Bowl, joining Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett and Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh.

Hooks spent four seasons at UAB, posting 97 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns in that span. He also completed both of his pass attempts for 88 yards, which included a 71-yard completion during the 2024 season.

Hooks made it clear in his official portal announcement that the decision to leave UAB "was not easy" but he now gets a major opportunity to shine on a big stage in Eugene with the Ducks.

"This decision was not easy for me and my family," Hooks wrote in part. "I want to make the best decision for my future. With that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal

with 2 years of eligibility."

MORE: What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon's Loss to Indiana

MORE: Instant Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Loss to Indiana

MORE: Dante Moore NFL Outlook Comes Into Focus After Peach Bowl Loss

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon Ducks Have Already Lost Multiple Wide Receivers

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Justius Lowe against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks are losing wide receivers Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. due to eligibility, but the portal has hit Oregon's pass-catching corps as well.

Oregon has lost multiple wide receivers to the portal, including Cooper Perry, Kyler Kasper and Justius Lowe.

The Ducks are also awaiting a decision from Evan Stewart, who didn't appear in a game this season while dealing with a torn patellar tendon. He could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, stay at Oregon and utilize his redshirt or enter the transfer portal.

That said, Hooks now joins what fixes to be an elite wide receiver room next season.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore warms up against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dakorien Moore will look to stay healthy for the entire year while operating as Oregon's clear No. 1 wide receiver, and Jeremiah McClellan will aim to take another step forward after showing some major upside as a redshirt freshman this season.

With or without Stewart, the Ducks will have some talented options in the passing game in 2026.

Whether or not their quarterback will be Dante Moore or Raiola remains to be seen, but the Ducks have ensured that they will be set at that position regardless by going out and quickly landing a commitment from the now-former Nebraska quarterback.

Recommended Articles