Who Will Replace Oregon Ducks Leading Receiver Tez Johnson in 2025?
The NFL Draft comes to every college program in the country once a year like death on the doorstep. The Oregon Ducks are no exception, losing wide receiver Traeshon Holden and fan-favorite receiver Tez Johnson. The job to replace them will be a tough one, with Johnson finishing his ducks career with 169 catches for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns. Holden chipped in last season with 45 catches for 718 yards and tacked on five touchdowns.
How do the Ducks go about replacing a fan favorite and a solid No. 2 sidekick? Evan Stewart returning certainly helps. Stewart had a big jump in production last season, finishing with 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns while quietly becoming one of Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's favorite targets.
The projected No. 1 wide receiver for the Ducks in 2025 finished his 2024 campaign with 48 catches, good for 618 yards and five touchdowns. Stewart could have gone to the Draft, but chose to stay in Eugene for the 2025 season. Having a veteran presence in Stewart will do wonders in the locker room and on the field for the young guys.
Ducks wide receiver Justius Lowe exploded onto the scene in Eugene last season, hauling in 21 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown. His shining moment came in a home game against then No. 20-ranked Illinois when he reeled in a floating spiral over the middle of the field for the Ducks second touchdown of the day. With receiver Ryan Pellum's departure from the team, expect Lowe to play a huge role in the 2025 Oregon offense.
Freshman wideout Dakorien Moore is perhaps the most exciting young prospect the Ducks have ever had. The five-star has been lauded for his crisp route running and explosives after the catch. Moore finished his high school career with 204 catches for 4,113 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Oregon fans were able to get a taste of what Moore was capable of in the All-American game, when Moore returned a punt to the house for 83 yards. Moore has been in the lab the last few months, often posting Instagram stories of Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and himself working on routes together after practice to improve their chemistry. The expectations for Moore are high, with many analysts predicting Moore to have freshman campaign like Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Gary Bryant Jr. is a name that could potentially make waves in the Oregon wide receiver room next season. The senior wideout, who spent two years at USC, is coming off a 2024 season that saw him get action in the Ducks final 5 games.
Bryant has dealt with injuries in his time with the Ducks, but was an active participant in the 2023 offense, posting four catches for 62 yards and one touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty. Bryant's best game as a duck came in the 2023 season opener against Portland State when he logged 7 receptions for 100 yards and tacked on two touchdowns to go with it. If Bryant can stay injury free he could potentially fill Holden's role as the No. 2 sidekick for the 2025 Oregon offense.