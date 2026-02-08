Three Reasons Why Oregon's Bryce Boettcher Could Be NFL Draft's Biggest Sleeper

The Oregon Ducks lost one of the leaders of their defense with linebacker Bryce Boettcher declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. After helping lead the Ducks to a College Football Playoff berth for the second season in a row, Boettcher has proved himself as one of the most underrated prospects in the upcoming draft.

Here are three reasons why Boettcher is one of the draft’s top linebacker sleepers.

Work Ethic

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks the orange carpet as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher’s work ethic is second to none. He originally came to Oregon to play baseball before walking on to the football team. He didn’t do much during his first two seasons in Eugene, but finally broke out in 2024.

That season, Boettcher finished as the Ducks’ leading tackler en route to winning the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation’s top walk-on.

It’s not easy earning playing time as a walk-on at any school, much less a place like Oregon, where the talent is in abundance. But, Boettcher was able to do it through sheer hard work and determination.

Not satisfied with just starting, Boettcher showed even more signs of improvement by once again leading the team in tackles and improving on his 2024 numbers during this past season.

Going from a baseball walk-on to one of the best linebackers in the country has been quite the career path for Boettcher. It goes to show the work ethic he has and that is something that can easily translate to the next level.

Production at Linebacker

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher’s first few years on the gridiron weren’t the most productive as he played sparingly in 2022 and was mainly in a reserve role the following season. He went from racking up just two tackles in 2022 to 37 tackles in 2023.

2024 saw Boettcher earn a starting role among the Ducks’ front seven. In his first season as a starter, Boettcher had 94 tackles and two sacks. The totals kept rising for Boettcher as his college career progressed and in 2025, he peaked at 136 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Although production doesn’t necessarily tell the story of how good a prospect truly is, the fact that Boettcher was able to improve on his totals each season speaks volumes to the type of player he is.

If given the opportunity, Boettcher will make plays on the field. Nothing will be given to him in the NFL, but he has shown that he isn’t afraid of going out and earning any type of role.

Bryce Boettcher's Potential

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher’s potential is through the roof, and he has plenty of room to develop. The athleticism and physicality that Boettcher possesses gives him an advantage that most other players at the position don’t have.

If he is developed in the right scheme, Boettcher can play as a three-down linebacker who could excel in run defense and be serviceable in coverage.

