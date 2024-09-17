Oregon Ducks' Bryce Boettcher Earns Walk-On Honors: Future MLB Player
EUGENE - Oregon Ducks linebacker and future MLB athlete Bryce Boettcher was named the Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week after his outstanding performance in the Ducks’ 49-14 win at Oregon State last Saturday. To be eligible for the Burlsworth Trophy, a player must have begun his FBS college football career as a walk-on.
Boettcher, a dual-sport athlete from Eugene, Oregon, dominated on defense in Oregon’s rivalry game against the Beavers of Oregon State, leading the Ducks with a career-high 11 total tackles while also recording the first two pass breakups of his career.
“It was huge,” said Boettcher of his team's performance against Oregon State. “The first two games, obviously, we didn’t play to our standard, whether it’s getting our feet wet, a new team, whatever you want to call it. But I told the guys I’m a firm believer in the rule of threes and this third game, this is the game where we’re gonna take off. I think everyone bought into that, and it showed out on the field today.”
Boettcher, who started his football career as a walk-on, has started two of Oregon’s first three games and leads the team with 25 total tackles, including 10 solo. Boettcher also leads all Ducks defenders with an 88.9 grade from Pro Football Focus and an 88.4 coverage grade.
In July, Boettcher was in the weight room lifting with the Ducks’ football program when he got a call from his agent during the MLB Draft.
“You might want to get in a spot where you can turn the TV on,” Boettcher said his agent told him.
The former double walk-on and dual-sport athlete was selected in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
“It was unbelievable,” Boettcher said of getting drafted. “It was a great feeling. All your hard work coming to fruition, especially with where I was at this year … but it’s just the beginning. I still have a long road ahead to put in the work and get to the big leagues and become a Hall of Famer. It’s just the beginning.”
After being drafted, athletes will typically spend the summer playing rookie ball before heading to their respective organizations in the fall to begin training. However, Boettcher is not a typical athlete and elected not to take the typical path. Instead, he chose to return to Oregon football for one last season, a decision that the Astros were more than supportive of.
“Our area scout for Bryce did a great job of walking us through what those circumstances look like,” Astros Director of Amateur Scouting Cam Pendino said. “And, ultimately, we're comfortable with allowing Bryce to do that because we think he's a special talent for where we took him in the draft.”
“Honestly, the decision is bigger than me,” said Boettcher of his decision to return to Oregon’s football program after being drafted. “I’m from here. I bleed green and yellow. Obviously, I want to play professional baseball in the future, but I knew that I have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity here at Oregon to play football.”
Boettcher and the No. 9 Ducks (3-0) are on a bye this week before opening Big Ten Conference play next Saturday, September 28th, at UCLA (1-1).
