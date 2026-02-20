Oregon Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Changes His Jersey Number

Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt just wrapped up his first college season and is now entering his second offseason and college football season. The Ducks' linebacker finished his first season playing in multiple games. Even with limited play time due to the players ahead of him, the talented prospect finished his first season with three sacks and six solo tackles. This leaves room for a promising future with the Ducks.

After flashing as a freshman, Wyatt is entering his sophomore season with a new look, more specifically a new jersey number.

Nasir Wyatt Changes His Jersey Number to No. 31

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks star has changed his number from No. 32 to No. 31, which is just a one-number difference. Wyatt announced the change with a social media post of his new locker with the updated jersey. While this announcement is a bit smaller, it is important to note that fans will need to be on the lookout for No. 31 instead of No. 32 for the talented prospect in the next season.

Wyatt is not a dead-set starter for the Ducks and will be competing for a starting job, but all indications leave many believing he will have a huge season when it comes to a rep standpoint, as he will likely be a rotational player at a minimum given Oregon's depth along the defensive line. Some of the linebackers he will be competing against for this upcoming season are at the top of their game, while a guy like Wyatt is steadily improving.

Some of the linebackers the prospect will be going up against include senior Teitum Tuioti, redshirt senior Devon Jackson, and senior Jerry Mixon, who all have a chance to be great in the Oregon defense for the next season coming up. If a guy like Wyatt is at his best, he will be one to note when it comes to the success that this defense has in the next season.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' 2026 Outlook

The Ducks are returning a number of stars in 2026, namely quarterback Dante Moore and key defenders like Teitum Tuioti, Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, and A'Mauri Washington. One of the positions that will look different for the Ducks is the linebacker position, as they will be utilizing their younger guys, with one of the younger guys being Nasir Wyatt.

True freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. had a breakout season, but the Ducks' youth movement could continue into 2026 with Wyatt leading the charge. Other younger Oregon Ducks like defensive backs Na'eem Offord and Trey McNutt could be next from the 2025 recruiting class.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt sacks Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wyatt will look for an even better season, but this time it will be in a new number with the No. 31 being the new number he represents.

Former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman wore the same jersey number during 2025, and Thieneman is projected to be one of the Ducks' higher selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. If Wyatt can have a similar impact, Oregon fans should be excited.